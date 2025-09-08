The arrival of fall: Welcome these September races in Queens

Two runners sprinting down the boardwalk at the Last Bash of the Beach 5K in Rockaway Beach.

Autumn lovers, rejoice! As the first day of September approaches, the season of breezy winds, falling leaves and cooler temperatures draws near. For runners, the change in season leads to more comfortable runs, increasing the chances for personal bests. You won’t want to miss out on these vibrant races throughout the month.

From the Triboro Adventure Tour in Astoria to the Last Bash at the Beach 5K and 10K in Rockaway Beach, there is ample room for runners to connect with the community. No matter your experience level, all participants will cross the finish line with a sense of accomplishment and a serotonin-filled smile. Scroll through this list to choose your next running adventure in Queens.

Any race at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is guaranteed to be a visually friendly journey, with eye-catching views of the Unisphere and Meadow Lake. The registration fees are $75.00 for the half-marathon, $50 for the 10K and $45 for the 5K. The cost for each race includes a

race bib, t-shirt, finisher medal, potential age group award, finisher photos/videos and live tracking of your race progress.

Triboro Adventure Tour – Astoria (Saturday, Sept. 13)

Challenge your grit with this endurance race that takes you through Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx — the 12-mile journey starts and ends in Astoria. To complete the race, participants must reach five checkpoints scattered throughout the course. Having an instinctive sense of navigation, effective energy gels and strong willpower are the keys to crossing the finish line.

The registration fees are $75 for runners and bikers. Please note that the price increases after Friday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. As a reward for completing this lengthy race, participants will receive a custom medal and race singlet, along with a beer and a slice in hand. If you have made the podium as an overall winner for your gender, cash awards are available.

Rockaway Beach Triathlon/Duathlon – Rockaway Beach (Sunday, Sept. 14)

Registered athletes will tackle the annual endurance events at Rockaway Beach. Please note that while registration has ended for the triathlon, duathlon, team relay triathlon and team relay duathlon, come out and cheer for the participants. Interested readers can also register to volunteer for the events.

Run for a great cause at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park near the end of the month. As of today, the registration fee for the 5K run or walk is $38.98. Please note that the price will increase to $44.15 on Race Day.

The beneficiary for this year’s race is LiveOnNY Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for increased awareness of vital organ donations. An assortment of awards will be allocated to the top three male and female winners, and the top male and female runners under 13.

This local 5K aims to strengthen connection, community and neighborhood pride through the power of running. The race organizers are giving back to those in need, as their proceeds will be contributed “to a local community or educational program,” according to the registration page.

The registration fees are $28.63 for the 5K and $341.25 for teams of 15 participants — please note that a trusted adult must accompany runners under 18. After crossing the finish line, all participants will receive a t-shirt and a finisher medal.

Hosted by the Rockaway Track Club, the race events prepare runners for the rest of the fall race season, whether for short or long-distance races. Sprint down the boardwalk for a speedy day at the beach. The registration fees are $69.90 for the half-marathon and $48.70 for the 5K. Please note that race bibs and t-shirts must be retrieved at 7 a.m. at Beach 94th Street. Upon conclusion of the race, all participants will receive a finisher medal.

Atlantic Triathlon – Rockaway Beach (Sunday, Sept. 28)

Conquer the boardwalk at this triathlon that tests your running and biking strength. The registration fees are $80 for the individual duathlon and $110 for the individual triathlon. Please note of a pending price increase after Sunday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

The course consists of a 0.30-mile swim in the Atlantic Ocean, followed by a 3-mile run and an 11.6-mile bike ride on the boardwalk. The overall triathlon winners will receive what is called a “champion suit,” a commemorative suit for winners of the Rockaway Beach competitions.

Support children with disabilities at this 5K run in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The registration fee is $38.98, with a price increase to $44.15 on Race Day. The beneficiary for the event is INCLUDEnyc, a nonprofit organization that uplifts children with disabilities in New York City. For any additional questions regarding registration, email Kylie Balogh, the Program Operations Associate at INCLUDEnyc, at devo@includenyc.org.