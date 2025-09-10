Long Islander killed in motorcycle crash on Van Wyck near Flushing Meadows Corona Park: NYPD

A motorcyclist from Farmingdale, LI, was killed near Flushing Meadows Corona Park when he crashed on the Van Wyck Expressway on Sept. 8.

A Long Island motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Van Wyck Expressway alongside Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 8.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a crash near Exit 12B at the Long Island Expressway just before 3:45 p.m., where they found the cyclist lying on the roadway. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. He was later identified as Christopher Modiano, 40, of Intervale Avenue in Farmingdale.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Modiano was riding a 2024 BMW GS 1300 motorcycle southbound on the Van Wyck Expressway when he failed to navigate the roadway and crashed into a highway attenuator, also known as a crash cushion or impact attenuator, a safety device designed to absorb the impact of a vehicle collision protecting vehicle occupants and roadside workers.

There are no arrests, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.