FDNY promotes more than 100 members to higher leadership ranks at Queens College ceremony

Queens College hosted an FDNY promotion ceremony on Tuesday that saw 109 members of fire operations move up the ranks before family and friends in the Colden Auditorium.

One deputy chief was promoted to the rank of deputy assistant chief, two battalion chiefs were promoted to deputy chief, 12 captains were promoted to the rank of battalion chief, 38 lieutenants were promoted to captain and 56 firefighters were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

“These promotions aren’t just new titles and new badges. They are a symbol of your dedication, your courage, your hard work,” FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said. “From this day forward, you will be tasked with making decisions under pressure. Leadership in the FDNY is about being a steady hand. It’s about protecting the lives of New Yorkers and the lives of your own members. It’s about continuing to guide and teach those who work under you, upholding our traditions and earning respect — not by rank, but by your actions.”

Tucker was appointed FDNY commissioner just over a year ago and shared a message on leadership to the promoted members who will be assigned to units throughout New York City.

“This is a big responsibility, but I promise you the reward is even bigger,” Tucker said. “There is no greater honor than leading the Bravest.”

During his remarks, FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito addressed the more than 500 family and friends of the promoted members who packed Colden Auditorium.

“Each promotion in this department represents years of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. Not just from you, but from your loved ones as well,” Esposito said. “With promotions comes greater responsibility. It is a responsibility to lead, to set an example and to guide the next generations of this Department. You have a responsibility to make sure everyone is prepared for whatever comes next.”

During the ceremony, the FDNY announced two longtime members would soon be retiring. Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante, who serves as the Queens Borough Commander, will soon retire after more than four decades on the job, and Lieutenant Joseph LaPointe, who has led the FDNY’s Ceremonial Unit for more than two decades, will also retire after more than 40 years of service.