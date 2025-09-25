FDNY battles 3-alarm fire at H Mart’s flagship store in Flushing, DOB issues full vacate order

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire at the H Mart on Union Street in Flushing and inspectors from the city’s Department of Building issued a full vacate order due to the fire damage.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that devastated the H Mart at 29-02 Union St. in Flushing on Tuesday morning.

The FDNY received a call just before 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 23 of a reported fire at the Korean market, and arriving units were met by heavy smoke and fire conditions. A second alarm was transmitted at 3:54 a.m. and a third alarm for relief purposes bringing a total of 33 units and 138 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between 29th Avenue and 29th Road, according to FDNY.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. The fire was brought under control at 5:01 a.m., the FDNY said.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order at 29-02 Union Street on Wednesday due to extensive fire damage at the market.

“I was saddened to learn about the fire this morning at the H Mart on Union Street,” Council Member Sanra Ung posted on X. “H Mart has been a generous and active partner in our community, from supporting local events to helping provide hundreds of turkeys for families at our annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Their presence is felt far beyond their stores. My office will be reaching out to H Mart’s ownership to offer any assistance we can provide to help them recover and reopen as soon as possible.”