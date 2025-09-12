Five injured during two-alarm house fire in College Point: FDNY

Detectives from the 109th Precinct and FDNY fire marshals were on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in College Point on Sept. 12 that injured five residents.

FDNY fire marshals and the NYPD are investigating a two-alarm house fire in College Point on Friday morning that injured five residents.

The FDNY received a call just after 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 12 of a fire in a two-story private home at 15-11 124th St., and arriving units found heavy fire and some conditions emanating from the home. A second alarm was transmitted just before 6:30 a.m. bringing a total of 25 units with 120 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between 15th Avenue and 18th Avenue, according to the FDNY.

EMS treated a total of five patients, one with severe injuries, one with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. All five were transported to area hospitals.

The fire was brought under control at 7:19 a.m. and FDNY fire marshals were on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze.

Detectives from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are also investigating, but an NYPD spokesman could not confirm reports that the fire was set by an emotionally disturbed person.