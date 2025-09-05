Flushing Hospital marks opening of NICU with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Members of the Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Angels on the Bay celebrated the opening of the hospital’s new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Flushing Hospital Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new state-of-the-art Neotal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

This new NICU will provide the doctors and nurses at the hospital with an environment that delivers the highest quality of specialized care to premature and low birthweight infants and those born with complications.

The new Level 3 NICU has state-of-the-art equipment to care for critically ill newborns. This includes 26 cardiac care monitors, seven infant isolettes to recreate an intra-uterine environment critical for neurodevelopment care and growth and Panda warmers that allow for easy access to care. There are also three separate treatment areas and a lactation room for mothers.

Flushing Hospital leadership took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new NICU, which is named after Robert Russo. The Queens-based charitable organization Angels on the Bay Board of Directors members and Founder Frank Russo also took part in the ribbon-cutting.

Angels on the Bay is dedicated to raising funds and awareness to provide life-enhancing services for kids who are chronically ill, developmentally disabled and physically challenged. The funds they provide help in purchasing pediatric-specific medical equipment, as well as in assisting organizations that provide children in need with specialized care, education and outreach.

The contributions to Flushing Hospital by Angels on the Bay helped cover the cost for enhancements and renovations to be made to the NICU to better serve the community.

Board-certified neonatologists and highly skilled, specially trained neonatal nurses make up the staff at the new NICU. Complete respiratory support is offered there.

The new NICU is the latest step in the complete reimagining of Flushing Hospital Medical Center’s mother-baby services. Other parts of the “New Beginnings” construction project include the makeover and expansion of the labor, delivery and recovery suites, operatories, post-partum care unit and outpatient OB/GYN center.