The Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, and Nan Xiang is getting into the spirit with the unveiling of a limited edition set of mooncakes starting on Sept. 26 to ring in the occasion.

The popular soup dumpling restaurant, located at 39-16 Prince St. in the heart of Flushing, is offering an assortment of handcrafted mooncake flavors, including black sesame, matcha, pineapple, lotus seed paste and egg yolk. The delicate pastry skin and sweet filling are a traditional pastry associated with the festival, which is considered one of the most important celebrations of the year in Chinese culture.

The set of four mooncakes comes in different colors, offering a treat that is equally delicious as it is visually appealing. The sweets are traditionally shared with family and friends, symbolizing good fortune, happiness and longevity.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is on October 6 this year, is one of four major holidays in Chinese culture. The celebration takes place when the moon is believed to be at its fullest and brightest, during a time of harvest in the fall season. During this celebration, lanterns are displayed, their bright beacons of light symbolizing prosperity and good luck, along with indulging in mooncakes and sharing them with loved ones. The festival is based on the legend of Chang’e, the moon goddess in Chinese mythology, and has remained a centuries-old tradition in Chinese culture.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao first opened in 2006, in Flushing’s Chinatown. The space has since become a staple for authentic and delicious soup dumplings, a traditional Southern Chinese staple.

The brand, which has since expanded to nine locations, including three in New York City, has since earned a Michelin Guide recommendation for nine years in a row. Their expansive Flushing restaurant, which overlooks the vibrant Flushing neighborhood, also serves other authentic dishes, from braised beef noodle soup to Shanghai fried udon noodles, small plates like delicious scallion pancakes and much more. The eatery continues to be a staple for authentic, delicious food at incredible prices, perfect for meeting with friends or special gatherings.

The Nan Xiang Mooncake set costs $18.88 per set and is a special, limited-edition item available in stores only while supplies last. It is available at all three Nan Xiang locations, including their flagship store in Flushing and their Manhattan locations in K-town and East Village.

The mooncake set is perfect for gifting, sharing, or enjoying on your own. For more information, visit their website or follow them @nanxiangsoupdumplings