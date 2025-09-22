Kew Gardens Hills street co-naming honors late former Queens Council Member Morton Povman

New York City Council Member James Gennaro held a street co-naming ceremony in honor of the late former Council Member Morton “Morty” Povman on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the intersection of 147th Street and 75th Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills.

The renaming of the street to “Morton Povman Way” is meant to be a way to honor the legacy of Povman, who was the longest-serving Council Member in the history of New York City, serving in the role from 1971-2001. Povman died at the age of 93 in March 2024 due to complications with pancreatic cancer.

“Morty had a very soft, welcoming demeanor and was beloved by all. His legacy is marked by his remarkable tenure as the longest-serving member in the history of the New York City Council,” Gennaro said. “But Morty’s impact reached far beyond City Hall. He played a pivotal role in the Democratic Party, serving as District Leader for several decades. His commitment to public service and community advocacy has left an indelible legacy that will be remembered and honored by all who had the privilege of knowing him – including me. It is my hope that when anyone walks by this intersection, they will be reminded of Morty’s lasting memory.”

Gennaro was joined at the ceremony by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Rep. Grace Meng, Assemblymembers Sam Berger and David Weprin and Community Board 8 Chair Martha Taylor, as well as other community leaders and Povman’s family.

“We are very grateful to Council Member Gennaro and his staff for their work to bestow this honor on our family’s patriarch, Morton Povman. In addition to being a tireless public servant, Morty was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” said Michael Povman, Morton’s son. “This street co-naming, on the very corner where he and his wife Sandra lived for more than 60 years and raised their two sons, is a much-appreciated recognition of his service to the community, his values and the exemplary life that he led.”

Throughout his 31 years as a New York City Council Member, Povman championed initiatives related to improving public safety, preserving affordable housing and protecting the character of the neighborhoods in his district.

“As the longest-serving member in the history of the City Council, Morty Povman left an enduring legacy in Queens and across our city,” Meng said. “He exemplified public service by dedicating so much of his life to serving others. He worked tirelessly and selflessly on behalf of our borough and championed many issues to improve quality of life in our communities. I am thrilled that 147th Street and 75th Avenue will now also be known as ‘Morton Povman Way.’ This co-naming is a tremendous way to honor his decades of service, and ensure that the contributions he made are never forgotten. Thank you to Councilman Gennaro for making it happen.”

Povman represented what was at the time New York’s 15th congressional district. Now the 24th congressional district, it is encompassed by Forest Hills, Rego Park, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Briarwood and Fresh Meadows.

“Renaming this street in honor of Councilman Morton Povman is more than a tribute; it is a lesson in public service,” Berger said. “I hope this sign serves as a reminder for future generations to follow his example of leadership, service and devotion to community.”

“He earned his prowess the old-fashioned way, doing the work. And I think we can see his memory all over the place. His work investing in hospitals and our parks,” Richards said. “He left this borough, this community, better than he found it, and I wanted to be here personally to just thank him for his blood, sweat and tears, and to thank the family, because often, family members pay a steep price for our public servants, because we have to be out 365 days a year, nearly.”