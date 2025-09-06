Remembering George Seuffert Sr. and his contributions to Forest Park on his 150th birthday: Our Neighborhood, The Way It Was

Aug. 22 marked the 150th birthday of Mr. George Seuffert Sr., the man whose name graces the bandshell in Forest Park. For generations of families in Woodhaven and the surrounding neighborhoods, the name “Seuffert” is synonymous with summer afternoons filled with music.

George Seuffert (pronounced SOY-fert) was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 22, 1875. From a young age, it was clear that music would be his life’s calling. He studied violin under the guidance of Joseph Zoellner, founder of the famed Zoellner Quartet, and then taught himself other instruments with a determination that foreshadowed his later accomplishments.

By 1897, Seuffert had gathered a group of 15 skilled musicians and officially formed his own band, with himself as conductor. At first, the group performed in crisp military-style uniforms, but they soon adopted business suits, a decision that reflected their professional seriousness while making them more approachable to everyday audiences. The ensemble quickly became known as The Seuffert Band, a name that would resonate with New Yorkers for decades to come.

In 1898, Seuffert began what would become his greatest legacy: the tradition of free concerts in Forest Park. The very first performances were held in an open field in Forest Park, nicknamed Music Grove, where families sprawled out in the grass and children played while the band filled the air with sound. As attendance grew, a small wooden bandstand was erected, more gazebo than stage, but even this modest structure could not contain the growing crowds.

The Seuffert Band’s programs were carefully chosen to appeal to everyone. They played patriotic marches that stirred feelings of pride and unity, alongside the most popular tunes of the day. At a time when many households could not afford radios or phonographs, these concerts were more than mere entertainment; they were often the only opportunity families had to hear live music. For countless children, Seuffert’s concerts sparked a lifelong love of music.

The concerts also drew the attention of civic leaders. The Woodhaven Homestead Civic Association, led by Harry Tourte, campaigned vigorously for a proper bandshell that could accommodate both performers and audiences. Their persistence paid off: on June 15, 1924, a state-of-the-art bandshell was unveiled in Forest Park. At the time, it was considered one of the finest in the United States, and it gave Seuffert’s musicians a space worthy of their talents. Families now had comfortable seating, while the acoustics elevated the beautiful Seuffert style of music.

For over three decades, George Seuffert Sr. conducted the band with a passion. Then, in 1932, he passed the baton to his son, George Seuffert Jr., who would continue the tradition for another 60 years. Yet even after his retirement, George Sr. returned each August to lead the band in honor of his birthday. With his trademark quiet authority, he would step to the podium, glance at the sheet music, murmur “All right, gentlemen,” and tap his baton three times. In that instant, the park would once again be filled with the unmistakable sound of The Seuffert Band.

One particularly memorable return came in 1964, when George Sr. celebrated his 89th birthday at the bandshell. The performance drew a standing-room-only crowd that filled every seat and spilled into the surrounding park. They watched as he conducted the band with the same energy and love for music that had defined his career. That evening would be his final appearance on the Forest Park stage. Later that year, he passed away at the age of 89, and newspapers across the city published heartfelt tributes honoring his life and legacy.

The bandshell itself experienced ups and downs in the years that followed. By the 1970s, it had fallen into disrepair and gained an unfortunate reputation as “The Dome,” a hangout plagued by graffiti, neglect and rampant drug use. Yet the city and the community refused to let the landmark fade into obscurity. In 1979, after a major renovation and renewed police presence in the park, the structure was restored to its former glory. In recognition of the man who had given so much joy to generations of New Yorkers, it was officially renamed The George Seuffert Sr. Bandshell.

Today, the Seuffert Bandshell continues to host concerts, cultural events and gatherings that embody the same spirit of accessibility and community that George Seuffert Sr. envisioned more than a century ago. As we reflect on his 150th birthday, we pay tribute to both George Seuffert Sr. and his son, whose combined century of leadership filled Forest Park with unforgettable music. For every note played beneath the summer sky, and for every memory made on those warm evenings at Music Grove and the Seuffert Bandshell, we owe them our gratitude.