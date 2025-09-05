Gianaris provides $100k in funding for QPL split across four library branches

State Sen. Mike Gianaris presented Queens Public Library (QPL) with a $100,000 in state funding last week to help support programming and resources at four branches across the borough.

Gianaris made the presentation at QPL’s annual back-to-school event at its Elmhurst branch on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The funding will go toward community programming and other services at QPL’s Elmhurst, Woodside, Ridgewood and Maspeth branches, with previous funding initiatives going toward improving the library’s collections, music and dance performances, cultural events, health and wellness workshops and other programming.

Gianaris described QPL as the “backbone” of communities across Queens, particularly for immigrant communities who rely on access free programming and resources provided by their local libraries.

“It is a privilege to continue supporting the Queens Public Library and provide the support needed to ensure our libraries offer exceptional services,” Gianaris said in a statement.

QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said the funding will allow the four branches to enhance their programming and resources in “meaningful ways.”

“We are deeply grateful to him for this investment and for reaffirming his continued commitment to the Library and the communities who depend on us,” Walcott said in a statement.

Hundreds of local residents attended QPL’s back-to-school event outside its Elmhurst branch at 86-07 Broadway, which included free backpack and school supply giveaway in addition to magic shows, face painting and snacks for attendees.