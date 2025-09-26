Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda visits Maspeth’s Transfiguration Church

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėdam, First Lady Diana Nausėdienė and members of the Maspeth community at Transfiguration Church on Thursday. Photo: Gitanas Nausėdam X account.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė visited Maspeth’s Transfiguration Church Thursday to pay tribute to the church’s significance to the Lithuanian-American community in New York City and praise efforts to save the church from potential closure.

Nausėda and Nausėdienė, who were in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, visited Transfiguration Church at 64-25 Perry Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 25 shortly after the Brooklyn Diocese announced that the church will remain open on a “limited basis” following reports earlier in the year that the church was set to be closed down.

Built in 1962 using donations from Lithuanian-Americans and designed by Lithuanian architect Jonas Mulokas, the church is believed to house valuable Catholic artifacts smuggled out of modern-day Lithuania at the height of communism and the Soviet Union.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Lithuanian President commented on the significance that the church holds for members of the Lithuanian community in New York.

“Built by Lithuanian Americans in 1962, when faith was suppressed in Soviet-occupied Lithuania, it reminds us of WWII horrors, forced migrations, and also the fight for freedom, in which the U.S. played a vital role,” Nausėda said. “Grateful for the efforts to preserve this church.”

Council Member Robert Holden, who hosted Nausėda’s visit, praised the Lithuanian President for highlighting the significance of Transfiguration Church. Holden also vowed to continue to fight for the church’s future.

“It was an honor to welcome President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė to Maspeth’s Transfiguration Church,” Holden said in a statement. “Their heartfelt words about preserving this house of worship resonated with our entire community. I will fight alongside parishioners and neighbors to keep this church open and thriving for generations to come.”

Rumors of the church’s potential closure stemmed from a Latin mass held at the church on March 9, when parishioners alleged that church officials informed them that the church would be closing.

In response, parishioners launched a petition to save the church, attracting more than 850 signatures. Meanwhile, several members of the local community had also contacted the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) to encourage the agency to consider Transfiguration as a potential landmark.