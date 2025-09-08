Quantcast
Photos: Glendale Kiwanis Club celebrates Community Day

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
The Glendale Kiwanis Club held its annual Community Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Glendale Kiwanis Club held its annual Community Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Shops at Atlas Park, located at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Service to Youth,” with several local organizations that work with children represented and recognized there.

Many attendees checked out the numerous vendors at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Food vendors were also on had. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

A variety of fun games and activities, as well as music and delicious food, made for a fun day for those who attended.

There was an abundance of fun games and activities for attendees to enjoy. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Plenty of vendors and youth groups were at the event. Kids from some of the youth groups performed for attendees.

Kids from KTB Dance Studio perform at Community Day. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kids from the Queens Dance Studio perform. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Community Day celebration has been held annually by the Glendale Kiwanis Club for approximately 40 years, according to the organization’s former president, Bob Kueber.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We love coming out and interacting with our neighbors and friends here in the community,” Kueber said. “We like to recognize the people in our own community that do the good work and help children grow and teach them.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

During the event, Kueber and the Glendale Kiwanis Club gave out certificates to the Queens Dance Academy, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 427 and KTB Dance Studio in recognition of the work and contributions they have made to children in the community.

The Queens Dance Academy received a certificate of appreciation. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Members of Troop 427 with their certificate of appreciation. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
KTB Dance Studio also received a certificate of appreciation. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Drawstring bags were also given out to all the kids who took part in the Community Day celebration.

The Glendale Kiwanis Club also held a raffle at the event for a large flat-screen TV.

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar was also in attendance for this year’s Community Day celebration.

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar (middle) at the Community Day event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“[Community Day is] a beautiful coming together of the community, and this event builds community here in Glendale and reminds me why I’m so proud to represent this community.” Rajkumar said. “We care about public safety, quality of life, family, our veterans and the youth. This year, the theme is uplifting youth, and I’m so glad that that’s the theme of the fair, because one of my priorities has been making sure that the youth in Glendale have all the opportunities in the world.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

