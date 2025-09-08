Photos: Glendale Kiwanis Club celebrates Community Day

The Glendale Kiwanis Club held its annual Community Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Shops at Atlas Park, located at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Service to Youth,” with several local organizations that work with children represented and recognized there.

A variety of fun games and activities, as well as music and delicious food, made for a fun day for those who attended.

Plenty of vendors and youth groups were at the event. Kids from some of the youth groups performed for attendees.

The Community Day celebration has been held annually by the Glendale Kiwanis Club for approximately 40 years, according to the organization’s former president, Bob Kueber.

“We love coming out and interacting with our neighbors and friends here in the community,” Kueber said. “We like to recognize the people in our own community that do the good work and help children grow and teach them.”

During the event, Kueber and the Glendale Kiwanis Club gave out certificates to the Queens Dance Academy, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 427 and KTB Dance Studio in recognition of the work and contributions they have made to children in the community.

Drawstring bags were also given out to all the kids who took part in the Community Day celebration.

The Glendale Kiwanis Club also held a raffle at the event for a large flat-screen TV.

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar was also in attendance for this year’s Community Day celebration.

“[Community Day is] a beautiful coming together of the community, and this event builds community here in Glendale and reminds me why I’m so proud to represent this community.” Rajkumar said. “We care about public safety, quality of life, family, our veterans and the youth. This year, the theme is uplifting youth, and I’m so glad that that’s the theme of the fair, because one of my priorities has been making sure that the youth in Glendale have all the opportunities in the world.”