Glendale
Photos: Glendale community celebrates opening of Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
schwille
Glendale community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home on Myrtle Avenue.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

A community celebration was put together for the grand opening of Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home at 66-32 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The new Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home is located at 66-32 Myrtle Ave. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The festivities featured music, fresh food from Burger City, face painting, balloon animals and more.

Burger City served burgers to those on hand for the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A face painter was present to entertain those at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A clown entertained attendees and made balloon animals. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
There was also a Minion at the grand opening celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar was also on hand to enjoy the celebration. She also presented Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home with a certificate of merit to mark its opening.

Assemblymember Rajkumar gets her hand painted at the grand opening celebration for Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“It’s so important that in one of the hardest times of a family’s life, they have a place that they can rely on, and that’s what this new business offers,” Rajkumar said. “I’m very proud to welcome them to the neighborhood.”

A funeral home has occupied 66-32 Myrtle Ave. since the 1950s. When the current ownership gained control of the property, they had the building renovated before it opened to make sure it was updated to better serve the community.

Employees of the Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We want to get to know the community. We want the community to get to know us. We did a full renovation. The funeral home is brand new and modern,” Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home Owner and Operator Anthony D’Angelo said. “We’re excited for people to come and see us and meet us and see the new faces of Schwille.”

Schwille D’Angelo Funeral Home Owner and Operator Anthony D’Angelo (right) was presented with a certificate of merit by Assemblymember Rajkumar. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The opening of this new funeral home marks the fourth Schwille D’Angelo location in the Ridgewood-Maspeth area.

