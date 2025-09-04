Guide to Bayside: Real estate developments, new businesses and more

Several new features have come or are coming to the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

Bayside’s real estate market has been very active so far in 2025, especially in commercial real estate.

Numerous new businesses have moved in and opened up in the neighborhood. This includes several new restaurants, offering all sorts of food to the Bayside community. There are also some notable projects in the works that the community can look forward to, including new features at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Construction continues to progress for the new additions and features at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center after it began in June 2024. The future site of the Club Studio fitness center is getting closer and closer to being completed. It is still on track to open up as early as the end of 2025. Around the same time, a Gen Korean BBQ House will also open at the shopping center. The shopping center has also recently welcomed new additions, including a Chipotle and a Just Salad.

Some of the other ongoing work to improve the Bay Terrace Shopping Center includes the additions of an outdoor seating and dining area and a turf area for community members to gather and events to be held. Upgrades have already been made to at least some of the facades. The stairwell connecting the lower and upper levels of the shopping center has been upgraded. There are also plans to make the shopping center more pedestrian-friendly via improved walkways and a path across the parking lot.

Renovations

The Bay Terrace Shopping Center is not the only notable place in the Bayside area that has gone through renovations.

The Queens Public Library Bay Terrace branch reopened in December 2024 after undergoing a $5.7 million renovation over the span of two years. Located at 18-36 Bell Blvd., the library underwent a full interior restoration. New features there include an expanded main entrance, updated technology and furniture, a new teen room and a new multi-purpose community room with audiovisual equipment. An ADA-accessible entrance was also added at the side of the building.

P.S. 31 The Bayside School finally finished undergoing renovations in January after almost a decade of delays. For several years, the school, located at 211-45 46th Rd., had been shrouded in scaffolding. Now, with the work finally done, the scaffolding is gone.

Housing and zoning are main topics of concern for Bayside residents

When New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted his “Community Conversation” at P.S. 46 in Bayside in July, many of the community members voiced their concerns regarding housing and zoning, with a large portion of residents voicing their opposition to the City of Yes zoning initiative, which is intended to modernize outdated zoning rules and address the housing and economic challenges of New York City.

Common concerns about the City of Yes shared at the meeting by Bayside residents included potential overdevelopment, rising costs and the impact of new housing on single-family neighborhoods.

Despite these criticisms and concerns, Adams defended the City of Yes initiative, noting that there was an urgent need for more housing in New York City.

New restaurants

There has been a large influx of new restaurants in Bayside. The food offered by these restaurants reflects the diversity of Queens. Most of these new eateries opened on Bell Boulevard, where there is no shortage of delicious food and a great time.

Among the new restaurants that have opened on Bell Boulevard this year are Akito Japanese Cuisine at 39-23 Bell Blvd., German-style halal eatery Döner Haus at 40-04A Bell Blvd., Taiwanese noodle restaurant Four Four South Village at 42-23 Bell Blvd., Korean restaurant Okdongsik at 43-13 Bell Blvd., health-conscious bagel shop Spin Bagel at 40-18 Bell Blvd. and tea and snack bar Momo Ashi at 40-06 Bell Blvd.

Some of the other new restaurants to open in Bayside include the Chinese restaurant Dim Sum Bloom at 208-06 Cross Island Pkwy. and Tipsy Tequila and Taco Bar at 213-11 41st Ave.

Other new businesses in Bayside

The new additions in Bayside are not just limited to restaurants. The neighborhood has been able to provide spaces for other types of businesses. These include the Emunah Day Spa at 36-35 Bell Blvd. and the Iron Pump gym at 38-17 Bell Blvd.

The Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home, located at 42-41 201st St., also celebrated the grand opening of Carmel Hall, a Montessori-inspired dementia care neighborhood designed to provide seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia with specialized care.

Housing market

According to Apartments.com, the median rent for apartments in Bayside was $2,313 in August 2025, down 1.8% from $2,356 in August 2024. Despite the small year-over-year decline in price, this rent is still 41% more than the national average of $1,640 a month.

By the end of July 2025, the median sales price for homes in Bayside was approximately $958,000, according to Property Shark. This represents a 3.5% decrease from the same time in 2024, when the median price was $992,947. There was also a 67.6% jump in the number of units sold this month, from 34 in July 2024 to 57 in July 2025.