There is nothing quite like witnessing the beauty of fall amongst the plants and wildlife at the Queens Botanical Garden. The 47-acre sanctuary offers a tranquil respite from the city, including an array of classes, events and workshops to learn more about nature and connect with the community. The garden has a variety of exciting events and programs to fully immerse oneself in the autumn season, from their Apples and Honey Day Festival to kids’ programs and much more. Whether you are looking to volunteer or tap into your creativity, here is a list of upcoming events.

Advanced Watercolor Workshop: Compositions

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

Tap into your artistic side while fully immersing yourself in the beauty of the garden with this guided watercolor workshop. The class, which is led by artist Chemin Hsiao, is geared toward visitors who have attended past seasonal QBG watercolor workshops or are already familiar with the basics of the watercolor medium. Participants will bask in the fall season at the garden and enjoy the more playful side of watercolor painting to create a work of art inspired by the autumn season at the garden. Tickets cost $36 for non-members, and $30 for members (includes Garden admission).

Free Hours Lecture: Navigating Grief Holistically

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 4 – 5 p.m.

Sweta Vikram is an Ayurvedic doctor and grief coach who will lead this one-hour lecture exploring the intersection of grief, health and wellness. The class includes a talk on connecting the impact of unaddressed grief to health, relationships and overall life, and will include holistic ways to find relief from grief. Reserve a spot for the free lecture here.

Apples and Honey Day Festival

Saturday, Sept. 28, 12 – 4 p.m.

Get into the fall spirit at the Apples and Honey Day Festival, an afternoon of family-friendly fun. There will be live music, apple and honey tastings, beekeeping demonstrations, themed crafts, guided garden tours, seasonal beer and cider and much more. The event is a perfect weekend outing for all ages and has something fun and tasty for everyone to enjoy. Tickets range from $3.09-$7.29 and can be purchased here.

Register for Kids Programs

For ages 2 – 10

Kids can explore the garden and earn their green thumb with QBG’s Fall programs for kids. Groups include garden buds for ages 2 and 3, letting young ones explore nature through hands-on work and play in the garden. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Ages 4-10 are part of the children’s garden program, which includes planting, playing, observing and learning in a nurturing environment. To learn more about pricing and available dates, visit their website here.

Volunteer Opportunities

Enjoy the tranquility of nature while connecting with others and helping a good cause with the garden’s array of volunteer opportunities. The garden offers many hands-on opportunities that support its farm, horticulture and compost operations, rain gardens and much more. View their scheduled volunteer days here and try something new.