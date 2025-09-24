Don’t miss these spooktacular Halloween events in western Queens

Halloween time is finally here, and nothing gets people more into the spooky spirit than joining in on some Halloween fun with parties, witchy events and more.
In western Queens, there’s Halloween fun for all ages, from young ghouls to bewitching warlocks and every age in between. Whether you’re looking to monster mash on Halloween night or watch some absolutely adorable dog costume contests, check out these fun and festive Halloween events happening in the area.
The 2025 Witches Ball
The Astoria Mystic Circle is hosting the 2025 Witches Ball, a fun-filled evening of music and dancing, karaoke, tarot, palm, and psychic readers, along with food and drinks and much more. The event is a great way to connect with the community and get together with friends for a festive evening.
Saturday, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m.
Medusa Art Studios & Events
1814 Astoria Blvd. Astoria
Instagram: @astoriamysticcircle
Halloween Harvest Festival
This free, family-friendly event provides an afternoon filled with workshops, pumpkin decorating, and more fall fun, including New York’s second-largest dog costume contest co-presented with Chateau Le Woof. The afternoon is bound to be filled with adorable sights and fun activities, with something for everyone to enjoy.
Saturday, Oct. 25, noon-5 p.m.
Socrates Sculpture Park
32-01 Vernon Blvd. LIC
socratessculpturepark.org
Instagram: @socratespark
Halloween Parade and Block Party
Destination Ditmars Merchants Association is hosting its 4th annual Halloween parade and block party, including an entire day of fun, from music to costumes and much more. The day will begin with a costume parade, followed by family activities, a dog costume contest, live music and a night market.
Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
destinationditmars.org
Instagram: @ditmarsblvd
Halloween on the Farm
This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages and includes a weekend of Halloween fun, including monster mash dancing in the spooky barn, trick-or-treating at 9 candy stations throughout the farm, an adventure through the Amazing Maze Maize, Halloween hayrides, a pumpkin patch and much more. Costumes are encouraged for all at this festive event.
Oct. 25 & 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Queens County Farm and Museum
queensfarm.org
Instagram: @queensfarm
Halloween at the Garden
The Queens Botanical Garden has an entire day filled with Halloween festivities for all ages. From a trick or treat trail to face painting, a QBG bar, food vendors, spooky stories, a costumed dance party and much more, this special event is bound to be unforgettable for the entire family.
Oct. 27, noon-6 p.m.
Queens Botanical Garden
43-50 Main St., Flushing
queensbotanicalgarden.org
Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden
Halloween Kids Party
Code Astoria is hosting a Halloween kids party featuring free face painting and balloon twisting, music, dancing, clowns, a magic show and even more entertainment. Special guests include Sonic, Gru and the minions, Sully, JJ, Woody, Buzz, Mr. Incredible, Bruno from “Encanto” and a photo opportunity with characters.
Friday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
Code Astoria
20-30 Steinway St. Astoria
codeastorianyc.com
Instagram: @codeastoria
Ghosts, Glam, and Good Vibes: Halloween at Doha Bar Lounge
Doha Bar Lounge is getting spooky for Halloween night with a three-hour open bar, DJs, VIP bottle service and an upbeat and festive atmosphere. Grab your friends and find your best costume for this fun-filled evening of music and dancing.
Friday, Oct. 31
Doha Bar Lounge
38-34 31st St. Long Island City
dohabarlounge.com
Instagram: @dohabarlounge
Halloween Party and Silent Disco in the Garden
Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is hosting a spooky silent disco party with three live DJs spinning. Find your best Halloween costume and get ready for a great night with genres to choose from, including top 40 hits, hip-hop and R&B and throwbacks from the 80s and beyond.
Friday, Oct. 31, 9-11:59 p.m.
Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
29-19 24th Ave., Astoria
bohemianhall.com
Instagram: @bohemianbeergarden