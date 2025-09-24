Don’t miss these spooktacular Halloween events in western Queens

Halloween time is finally here, and nothing gets people more into the spooky spirit than joining in on some Halloween fun with parties, witchy events and more.

In western Queens, there’s Halloween fun for all ages, from young ghouls to bewitching warlocks and every age in between. Whether you’re looking to monster mash on Halloween night or watch some absolutely adorable dog costume contests, check out these fun and festive Halloween events happening in the area.

The Astoria Mystic Circle is hosting the 2025 Witches Ball, a fun-filled evening of music and dancing, karaoke, tarot, palm, and psychic readers, along with food and drinks and much more. The event is a great way to connect with the community and get together with friends for a festive evening.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Medusa Art Studios & Events

1814 Astoria Blvd. Astoria

Instagram: @astoriamysticcircle

This free, family-friendly event provides an afternoon filled with workshops, pumpkin decorating, and more fall fun, including New York’s second-largest dog costume contest co-presented with Chateau Le Woof. The afternoon is bound to be filled with adorable sights and fun activities, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon-5 p.m.

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd. LIC

socratessculpturepark.org

Instagram: @socratespark

Destination Ditmars Merchants Association is hosting its 4th annual Halloween parade and block party, including an entire day of fun, from music to costumes and much more. The day will begin with a costume parade, followed by family activities, a dog costume contest, live music and a night market.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

destinationditmars.org

Instagram: @ditmarsblvd

This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages and includes a weekend of Halloween fun, including monster mash dancing in the spooky barn, trick-or-treating at 9 candy stations throughout the farm, an adventure through the Amazing Maze Maize, Halloween hayrides, a pumpkin patch and much more. Costumes are encouraged for all at this festive event.

Oct. 25 & 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Queens County Farm and Museum

queensfarm.org

Instagram: @queensfarm

The Queens Botanical Garden has an entire day filled with Halloween festivities for all ages. From a trick or treat trail to face painting, a QBG bar, food vendors, spooky stories, a costumed dance party and much more, this special event is bound to be unforgettable for the entire family.

Oct. 27, noon-6 p.m.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing

queensbotanicalgarden.org

Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden

Code Astoria is hosting a Halloween kids party featuring free face painting and balloon twisting, music, dancing, clowns, a magic show and even more entertainment. Special guests include Sonic, Gru and the minions, Sully, JJ, Woody, Buzz, Mr. Incredible, Bruno from “Encanto” and a photo opportunity with characters.

Friday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.

Code Astoria

20-30 Steinway St. Astoria

codeastorianyc.com

Instagram: @codeastoria

Doha Bar Lounge is getting spooky for Halloween night with a three-hour open bar, DJs, VIP bottle service and an upbeat and festive atmosphere. Grab your friends and find your best costume for this fun-filled evening of music and dancing.

Friday, Oct. 31

Doha Bar Lounge

38-34 31st St. Long Island City

dohabarlounge.com

Instagram: @dohabarlounge

Halloween Party and Silent Disco in the Garden

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is hosting a spooky silent disco party with three live DJs spinning. Find your best Halloween costume and get ready for a great night with genres to choose from, including top 40 hits, hip-hop and R&B and throwbacks from the 80s and beyond.

Friday, Oct. 31, 9-11:59 p.m.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

bohemianhall.com

Instagram: @bohemianbeergarden