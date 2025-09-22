Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing since it began on Sept. 15, honoring the vibrant cultures, cuisines, and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans around the globe and the world’s most diverse borough is the perfect place to celebrate.

In western Queens, there are many delicious restaurants representing Hispanic and Latin American cultures, from Mexican cuisine to Brazilian fare, Cuban eateries and more. The month-long celebration, which lasts until Oct. 15, is just getting started. From hidden gems to neighborhood favorites, grab a fork and dig into some delicious eats during the vibrant month-long celebration.

Mayahuel

Mayahuel serves authentic Northern Mexican cuisine and excellent specialty cocktails. The venue has must-try dishes like their carne asada, tostada campechana and their enchiladas suiza. The space is adorned with cascading flowers, a warm and friendly environment, and they regularly add new dishes to their menu to give customers something new to explore.

32-07 34th Ave. Astoria

(833) 426-7047

Mayahuelastoria.com

Instagram: @mayahuel_astoria

Fresco’s Cantina

This neighborhood favorite is known for its Modern take on Mexican cuisine, with popular dishes like carne asada, Cantina nachos, tacos and more. The venue has an incredible weekend brunch along with weekly specials. Their other location, Fresco’s Grand Cantina, is even more lively, with game nights, watch parties and their award-winning drag brunch.

12-14 31st Ave. Astoria

(347) 808-7338

frescosnyc.com

Instagram: @frescoscantina

Favela Grill Steakhouse

Favela is a hidden gem that’s been in Astoria for over a decade. The Brazilian restaurant serves authentic and delicious dishes, like churrasco with fries, rice and beans, delicious caipirinha, and must-try desserts like their manjar de coco. The restaurant has an intimate and cozy atmosphere, perfect for meet-ups and date nights on the weekend.

33-18 28th Ave. Astoria

(718) 545-8250

Favelagrill.com

Instagram: @favelagrill

Bistro Punta Sal

Bistro Punta Sal is a hidden gem in Sunnyside that serves delicious Peruvian-Italian cuisine. The space has delicious dishes from classics like Lomo Saltado to Fettuccine Huancaina, an assortment of Pisco Sour cocktails and much more. The cozy restaurant has warm and friendly staff and a welcoming environment.

45-51 46th St. Sunnyside

(718) 392-8141

Bistropuntasalrestaurant.com

Instagram: @bistro_punta_sal

La Pollera de Mario

La Pollera de Mario is an authentic Colombian restaurant in the heart of Sunnyside, serving dishes like bandeja paisa, roasted chicken with rice, and an assortment of delicious cocktails and drinks, like their passionfruit margarita. The venue has a lively atmosphere and gorgeous flowers adorning the restaurant’s exterior.

41-20 Greenpoint Ave. Sunnyside

Lapollerademario.com

Instagram: @lapollerademario.nyc

La Adelita de Woodside

This family-owned Mexican restaurant serves delicious food and drinks, as well as freshly-made pastries and bread. The popular space serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and provides a perfect place to meet for authentic food in a cozy and laid-back environment.

53-21 Roosevelt Ave. Woodside

(917) 396-1295

Laadelitadewoodsideny.com

Masa Madre

This Mexican bakery is a neighborhood favorite with handmade bread and pastries, including popular favorites like conchas, croissants, tamales, Danish pastries and more. This artisanal bakery also offers an array of seasonal pastries and bread as well as year-round bakery treats.

47-55 46th St. Sunnyside

(347) 527-2145

Masasunnyside.com

Instagram: @masamadrenyc

Madera

Madera is an authentic Cuban restaurant with a cozy and intimate atmosphere, delicious food and incredible drinks. The restaurant, which has live music on Saturdays, serves popular dishes such as Madera chicken and churrasco con chimichurri, as well as sides like tostones. The space also offers must-try drinks like mojitos and other specialty cocktails.

47-29 Vernon Blvd., LIC

(718) 606-1236

Instagram: @Maderacubangrill.lic

Beija Flor

Beija Flor serves delicious Brazilian cuisine in an expansive space that also hosts live music and dancing on the weekends. The restaurant offers dishes like braised short rib risotto and picanha na chapa and classic Brazilian cocktails, like the caipirinha, batida, and Brazilian martinis.

38-02 29th St., LIC

(718) 606-2468

Beijaflor.nyc

Instagram: @beijaflorlic

Jora

Jora is a Peruvian restaurant with craft pisco cocktails that has been part of LIC for over a decade. It serves an array of authentic and delicious dishes, including favorites like ceviche mixto, grilled ribeye, and crispy yucca. The expansive space has indoor and outdoor seating and a bar area for happy hour meetups.

47-46 11th St., LIC

(718) 392-2033

Jorany.com

Instagram: @Jorarestaurant