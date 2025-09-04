Housing lottery launches for 21 units in Astoria, rent starts at $2,900

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 21 units at Astoria Point, an 8-story mixed-use building at 21-07 Astoria Blvd. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

The building has 55 total residences, with 34 at market rate. All 21 units set aside for the housing lottery are for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Three of the residences in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent for these units is $2,900. No more than two people are allowed to live in each unit, and they must combine to earn $104,298-$168,480 annually.

Another seven of the residences set aside are one-bedroom units, with a monthly rent of $3,200. Up to three people can reside in these units. The required combined annual household income is $115,338-$189,540.

Two-bedroom units account for the last 11 residences set aside. They cost $3,500 a month in rent and can each fit up to five people. Each household must combine for an annual income of $127,543-$227,500.

Each unit features a washer, a dryer, a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Hot water is included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and heat.

Other amenities available to residents at Astoria Point include covered parking, bike storage lockers, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for parking. The building is also smoke-free and pet-friendly. There is also convenient access to mass transportation in the area via the 30th Avenue, Astoria Boulevard and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway stations, which each provide service for the N and W trains.

There are bus stops near the property for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100, Q102, Q103 and M60-SBS lines. Other notable features within close proximity to Astoria Point include the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, Q.E.D. Astoria, Hallett’s Cove Beach, Astoria Park, the Hoyt Playground, the Hallett’s Point Playground, Whitey Ford Field and the Astoria Blue Feather Early Learning Center.

Astoria Point was designed by Gerald Caliendo. Figame Management’s Antonios Dagounakis developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Astoria Point must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 3. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Astoria Point, c/o Front Door Management, P.O. Box 9, Purchase, NY 10577.