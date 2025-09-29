Housing lottery launches for 37 units in Beach Channel House in Arverne, rent starts at $2,650

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery has launched for 37 units in the Beach Channel House, located at 60-14 Beach Channel Dr. in Arverne.

The 5-story residential building has 101 total housing units, with 64 being at market rate. All 37 of the units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Nine of the units set aside are studios, which are each intended to house no more than two people. The monthly rent is $2,650. These households must have annual incomes that range from $95,726-$168,480.

Eight of the units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,751. Up to three people can reside in these units. The required annual income for those living in one of these units is $99,943-$189,540.

The remaining 20 units are two-bedroom. They cost $2,800 a month in rent and can house up to five people. Those living in one of these units must be earning $103,543-$227,500 annually.

Amenities available within each unit include energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Residents are allowed one pet per unit, as long as it weighs no more than 30 pounds. There are breed restrictions. Electric hot water is included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Other amenities available at the Beach Channel House include garages for covered parking, a shared laundry room, a lounge, security cameras, a green space, an elevator and an accessible entrance. The building is smoke-free.

The Beach 60th Street subway station, which provides service for the A train, is located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q22, Q52-SBS, QM15 and QM17 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Queens Public Library at Arverne, Thursby Basin Park, the Arverne Playground, the Almeda Playground, Pal Beacon Preschool, P.S./M.S. 042 R. Vernam and P256Q.

Badaly Engineering PLC designed the Beach Channel House. It was developed by Matthew Ahdoot of United Developers.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the Beach Channel House must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 24. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Beach Channel House, c/o Iafford NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 503, Brooklyn, NY 11205.