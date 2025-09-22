Housing lottery closing soon for five units in Astoria mixed-use building, rent starts at $2,250

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery for five units at 37-18 Broadway in Astoria will be coming to an end on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The 5-story mixed-use building features 16 total residential units, with 11 being at market rate. All five units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

One of the units set aside is a studio. Its rent is $2,250 a month. No more than two people can live in the unit, and they must combine to earn $83,452-$168,480 annually.

There are two one-bedroom units, which have a monthly rent of $2,750. Up to three people can reside in these units. These households must be earning $102,789-$189,540 a year in combined income.

The last two residences are two-bedroom. The monthly rent for these units is $3,350. As many as five people are allowed to live in each of these units. The required combined annual income in each residence must add up to $128,195-$227,500.

Each residential unit in this building has air-conditioning, a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, cable or satellite TV, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices, a patio or balcony and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other featured amenities at the property include a gymnasium, gated access, an elevator, an accessible entrance, a shared laundry room, a rooftop terrace, security cameras and a virtual doorman. The building is smoke-free. No pets are allowed there, with the exception of service animals.

There is convenient access to mass transportation near the property. This includes the Steinway Street and 46th Street subway stations, which provide service for the M and R trains, the Broadway and 36th Avenue subway stations, which serve the N and W trains, and bus stops for the Q101 and Q104 lines. The District 30 Pre-K Center is also within close proximity to the property.

Gerald Caliendo Architects designed this building, while Andrew Magriples of Nema Bradway LLC developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 37-18 Broadway must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 2. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 37-18 Broadway Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.