Howard Beach man held without bail for allegedly stabbing his father to death in family home: NYPD

A Howard Beach man was ordered to be held without bail after he was criminally charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of his elderly father inside the family home on the night of Saturday, Sept. 13.

Carl Muraco, 25, of 159-03 102nd St., was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the following day on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the home just before 11:45 p.m.

During his arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Jennie Evangelista said in court that when officers arrived on the scene, Muraco told them to “check on the guy downstairs. See if he’s OK,” according to the New York Post.

The officers went to the cellar, where they found 76-year-old John Muraco with multiple stab wounds to his chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A knife was recovered at the home, police said.

His son was taken into custody as a person of interest, and during his interrogation at the 106th Precinct, Murcaro admitted to detectives that he had stabbed his father multiple times in the torso, causing his death, according to the criminal complaint. Murcaro was arrested and charged on Sunday morning and was arraigned later that day before Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar, who remanded him into custody without bail.