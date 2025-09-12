Hunters Point Parks Conservancy to host second annual waterfront gala

The annual gala will allow Hunters Point Parks Conservancy to continue its work maintaining Long Island City’s two waterfront parks. (Photos courtesy of HPPC)

Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host its second annual waterfront gala next week, honoring Council Member Julie Won along with local running groups Run LIC and Woodside-Sunnyside Runners.

The annual gala will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at American Brass, located at 2-01 50th Ave.

Tickets for the event start at $150, with all proceeds going toward the HPPC’s mission of enhancing and advocating for the green spaces in Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park on the Long Island City waterfront.

HPPC will honor Won at the upcoming gala in recognition of Won’s “many years of strong support” for the organization. The gala also recognizes Won’s “overall incredible support of the parks and green spaces in her council district.”

Meanwhile, the two running groups are being honored for their support of the LIC Waterfront 5k, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this June with a record number of participants. HPPC said the two organizations made the event possible through their volunteer, planning and publicity efforts.

HPPC said the gala will help ensure that the organization is able to ensure that the two parks remain an “indispensable asset” to the community.

The proceeds will support HPPC’s free programs, including fitness classes, kids programs and art workshops for members of the local community. The funding will also support HPPC’s Queens Landing Boathouse and Environmental Center, which provides year-round environmental education program and access to the waterways.

This year, the organization has hosted more than 175 events in the two parks, attended by over 12,000 people.

In addition to environmental education events and a Summer Series for kids, HPPC also offers twice-weekly volunteer gardening groups to improve the parks. The groups have removed over 900 bags of weeds and planted 685 new plants so far this year.

HPPC President Rob Basch said the gala is “incredibly important” for the organization so that it can continue to offer free programming. Basch added that the proceeds from next week’s gala will allow HPPC to continue assisting city and state park officials with the upkeep of the two parks.

“I am particularly pleased that we get to honor Council Member Won who does so much for our parks and green spaces and the two running groups that are indispensable for our 5K Run,” Basch said in a statement.

Wednesday’s event will feature food and an open bar at American Brass, with entertainment provided by a DJ and Velvet Turtle’s photo booth. The gala will also feature a silent auction and a raffle, with items provided by local businesses.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.