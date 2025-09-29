Quantcast
Kew Gardens
Hundreds attend Kew Gardens Community Arts Day to support local artisans

By Paulina Albarracin Posted on
arts day
A view of attendees at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens.
Photo by Paulina Albarracin

The last weekend of summer welcomed artists to showcase their best craft in the heart of Kew Gardens.

An aerial view of attendees perusing through vendors’ artwork at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

On Saturday, Sept. 20, hundreds of neighbors observed homemade creations at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House for the 13th annual Kew Gardens Community Arts Day (KGCAD), an annual celebration of the Queens arts scene. Across from Lefferts Boulevard, the Kew Gardens Cinema also joined the festivities, lending a stage to local musicians in front of the Rodney Dangerfield mural.

A crowd of attendees at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens for the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day. Photo by Paulina Albarracin
A crowd of attendees enjoying a show from a Kew Gardens-based musician behind the Kew Gardens Cinemas at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Co-founded by Carol Lacks and Anthony Mavilia, the event featured a myriad of artworks, live music performances, a sidewalk chalk art festival and other creative activities, reflecting the community’s collaborative spirit.

A crowd of attendees and musicians behind the Kew Gardens Cinemas at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Located at 82-70 Austin St., the festival welcomed 35 artists and their vibrant collections to a sun-clad afternoon of artistic expression. While many were from Kew Gardens, others hailed from different corners of New York City, underscoring the area’s flourishing arts scene. Nestled in Central Queens, the picturesque neighborhood is an inviting area for visionaries, ranging from illustrators to jewelry crafters.

A crowd of attendees at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Jennifer Lambert, the co-founder of the Woodhaven Mural Project (WMP), is a fourth-year participant at the KGCAD, bringing her eclectic mix of 11421-inspired products to “put Woodhaven on the map.” Representing the Woodhaven Art Circle, she recognized the significance of a local arts scene. Lambert described her fellow vendors as a “family” that deepens community ties.

Jennifer Lambert, a Woodhaven-based artisan and co-founder of the Woodhaven Mural Project, showcasing her 11421-inspired artwork at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Her appearance comes at the heels of the WMP’s next mural at the underpass of Myrtle Avenue, titled “Flora and Fauna of Forest Park,” in conjunction with Heather Dunn, an adjunct professor at St. John’s University, and her students. Additionally, “Trust the Journey in Queens,” a mural slated for development at the underpass of Jamaica Avenue and 98th Street, is in the works.

A mix of 11421-inspired artwork by Jennifer Lambert, a Woodhaven-based artisan and co-founder of the Woodhaven Mural Project, at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Alexandria Lopez, a Kew Gardens-based illustrator, creates her visual artworks as a homage to her beloved neighborhood. With over 10 years of experience, the third-year participant creates what she calls “whimsical illustrations” of people and places she has visited, drawing from her background as a general education teacher. Lopez has also been drawing historical houses in Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill with ink in roughly 4×4 and 5×5 inch portraits.

Alexandria Lopez, a Kew Gardens-based illustrator, showcasing her artistic pieces at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Lopez expressed her appreciation to Mavilia and Lacks for cultivating an arts space in the storied neighborhood. “I’m very grateful for them to give us this space and time for us local artists who just want to share our creativity with the community,” Lopez said. She debuted one of her art pieces in the Comics in the City exhibit at Flushing Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Michael Lennon, the owner of Pointy Pen Cards, a collection of greeting cards and art prints, has been featured at the KGCAD for the past three years. He first heard about the community festival from Lacks, one of the event’s co-founders. Lennon believed that Kew Gardens was the perfect location to cultivate a local arts scene. “Especially today, everybody that you speak with is so interested in art and so willing to support [each other],” Lennon shared.

Michael Lennon, the owner of Pointy Pen Cards, showcasing his greeting cards and art prints at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

Mavilia, one of the organizers of the KGCAD, described how much of a pleasure it is to see the arts scene heavily promoted in Kew Gardens.

“Back in 2020 during [the COVID-19 pandemic], Carol [Lacks] and I put out a call for artists to send work to us, and we got so many pieces coming in [for] a banner program on Lefferts [Boulevard], and that was really popular.”

Over the past decade, Mavilia and Lacks have provided a much-needed space for artisans. Mavilia noted the importance of small businesses in Kew Gardens supporting the creative scene, thanking Austin’s Ale House for transforming their outdoor patio into an artisan alleyway for the past two years.

A crowd of attendees perusing through artwork at the Kew Gardens Community Arts Day in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

From the perspective of a Kew Gardens resident for 15 years, Mavilia further discussed how a sense of belonging is tied to the need for a sustainable local arts scene in the neighborhood.

“Local neighborhoods are under siege. You know, they’re losing their identity as a specific neighborhood. People are proud of being from Kew Gardens, and having an art exhibit dedicated to Kew Gardens makes them feel that their neighborhood matters. That their neighborhood means something.”

A collection of artwork at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

For the past 13 years, the KGCAD has evolved into a thriving community for painters, illustrators, musicians and other creatives to display their artwork to the public, igniting an inspirational incentive for future crafts. Mavilia and Lacks recognize the personal validation that artists feel when their work is sold.

A group of attendees conversing at the outdoor patio of Austin’s Ale House in Kew Gardens. Photo by Paulina Albarracin

“When they sell [an art piece], [they see] a part of themselves going out there,” Mavilia shared.

To find out more about the KGCAD and other arts events hosted in the neighborhood, click here.

To stay updated on the Woodhaven Mural Project, search @woodhaven.mural.project on Instagram. For further inquiries, reach out to Jennifer Lambert at @jennifer.lambert.11421.

To view more of Lopez’s artwork, visit @ilexilopez. To view more of Lennon’s artwork, visit @pointy_pen_cards.

