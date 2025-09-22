New hybrid workout race coming to LIC waterfront next month

The Trinity Games, a new hybrid work out race, will feature six 1km runs along the LIC waterfront. File photo

A new hybrid workout race is coming to Long Island City this fall.

The Trinity Games, hosted by LIC-based fitness center the Trinity, will host the inaugural Trinity Games on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Culture Lab LIC, located at 5-25 46th Ave.

The competition will feature teams of two taking on six workout stations in Culture Lab, with each workout separated by a 1km run along the LIC waterfront.

The format, which is similar to the increasingly popular HYROX fitness competitions that take place around the world, will see men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams take on varied workout stations, including burpees, lunges, wall balls, ski machines, row machines and a farmer’s carry.

The event is slated to kick off at 9 a.m., rain or shine, with tickets for a doubles team available at $119.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Culture Lab and the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), two organizations that “make the neighborhood stronger every day,” according to the Trinity.

The Trinity said the new competition has been designed to feel professional enough for seasoned trainers but also approachable enough for anyone curious about trying hybrid racing for the first time.

The Trinity, which opened at 44-02 11th St. last year, aims to provide members with more care and attention than traditional gyms while also personalizing classes for individual members rather than providing uniform classes for large groups.

Founded by Irish immigrants Seamus Keane and John Collins, the Trinity boasts close ties to HPPC after launching as a fitness group on the lawns of Hunters Point South Park during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keane previously credited HPPC for its support and said the LIC community has reminded him and Collins of their Irish roots.

“The people here are very neighborhood friendly and the associations like the LIC Partnership and Hunters Point Park Conservancy are very supportive,” Keane told QNS last year.

The Trinity encouraged people to take part in next month’s competition, either as an athlete, a supporter or a volunteer.

“By racing, volunteering or cheering on October 18, you’re not just supporting athletes, you’re helping fund the parks, culture and creativity that makes LIC one of the most exciting neighborhoods in NYC,” the fitness center said in promotional material for the event.

The Trinity credited Culture Lab for bringing in over 50,000 visitors every year to enjoy free cultural events and performances, and also showered praise on HPPC for providing more than 200 free events every year.