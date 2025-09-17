Jamaica high school student among nominees for ‘Heart of a Giant’ award

Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School student Andrea Avellana has been nominated for the 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants.

Avellana is one of ten high school student-athletes from across the Tri-State area nominated for this award, which recognizes students for their unparalleled work ethic and passion for playing football. Their respective coaches nominated them for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication on and off the field.

Currently a junior at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School, located at 167-01 Gothic Dr. in Jamaica, Avellana excels in academics, posting a 4.0 GPA and frequently earning Principal’s List recognition. She is a quarterback and wide receiver for her school’s girls varsity flag football team.

After tearing her ACL early in her sophomore year, Avellana still made sure to have a major presence with the team. She acted as an assistant and a motivator, going as far as putting off surgery to remain present with her teammates. Before and after the injury, Avellana helped grow the girls varsity flag football program by recruiting enough players to double the size of the team. She took great pride in being named the sophomore captain.

In addition to putting up great grades and being a part of the football team, Avellana co-founded Trash Talk, a community group that combines environmental cleanups with providing teens a safe space to talk about and improve their mental health. Avellana also volunteers in service projects led by her school. She takes great pride in inspiring young athletes, with her perseverance, academic excellence and dedication to others making her a great role model.

Avellana is part of the second group of nominees. The public can vote among this group at usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote until Sunday, Sept. 28. There are six groups of nominees that will be revealed each week, with Avellana among the Week 2 nominees. Each of the six finalists will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program. The grand prize winner will earn an additional $9,000 grant for their school, bringing the total up to $10,000. The winner will also be honored for their achievements on the field at a future Giants game this season. The grand prize winner will be chosen based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.

Now in its 12th year, the Heart of a Giant award program has grown over the years to highlight not just high school tackle football programs. It also recognizes Tri-State high school flag football athletes, student managers and student mascots who have demonstrated a relentless work ethic and unmatched love for the game. Those interested in learning more about the Heart of a Giant award program can click here.