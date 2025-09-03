Solace House is having its second annual Sunset Boat Cruise to advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The three-hour event, which begins at 6 p.m. with boarding at Pier 36, at 299 South St. in Manhattan, features an open bar, Italian-style buffet dinner, and live entertainment with incredible views of the Hudson and NYC skyline as the sun sets on the waterfront.

The LIC-based crisis counseling center, which first opened in 2015, has been serving the five boroughs for a decade, providing free and anonymous professional counseling and support services, including a hotline, in-person and group counseling for those struggling with thoughts of suicide, as well as counseling services for bereaved family and friends who lost someone to suicide. The organization hosted its first sunset cruise last year and after the success of the fundraising event, has made it an annual event, along with its Solace Sunrise Walk, and other fundraisers throughout the year, intended to raise awareness and start conversations about mental health to take away the stigma and encourage those in need to talk to someone if they need help.

The Sunset Boat Cruise will feature guest speakers such as Krystyna Hutchinson, a comedian, author and mental health advocate, as well as Dr. Jay Barnett, an author, speaker and mental health expert. In addition to guest speakers, the evening will also include music from the McLean Avenue Band.

The event, which costs $150 per person, provides a great opportunity to get together with family and friends and members of the community to enjoy an evening of food, entertainment and honest and open dialogue around mental health and suicide prevention, in the midst of beautiful water views while watching the sun set on the city skyline. Any proceeds from the event will make a meaningful contribution to suicide prevention and help to support Solace House so that the organization may continue offering professional mental health care at no cost to those in need.

To purchase a ticket or learn more visit the event website or Solace House’s main website.