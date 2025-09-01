JPAFHC recognized nationally for excellence in community health care

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC) was recently awarded the prestigious 2025 Community Health Quality Recognition Badge (CHQR) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

The Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) Program is part of HRSA’s efforts to highlight health centers nationwide that meet rigorous standards in advancing patient care.

For nearly 60 years, JPAFHC has served the diverse communities of Southeast Queens and Red Hook, Brooklyn, serving more than 32 million patients annually.

“Since joining the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in January, I’ve had a front-row seat to the incredible dedication, compassion, and resilience of our staff. Every day, I see how hard they work to ensure that families in Southeast Queens and RedHook, Brooklyn receive the highest quality care, no matter their background or ability to pay,” said JPAFHC CEO Renee Hastick-Moets.

“To have that commitment recognized with the 2025 Community Health Quality Recognition Badge is deeply meaningful, both to me personally and to our entire team. It reaffirms the impact of our nearly 60 years of community-centered healthcare, and it motivates us to continue raising the bar as we expand and strengthen the services we provide,” she continued.

JPAFHC offers a full range of services, including primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, dental, specialty care, and social support services.

Hastick-Moets said over the decades, JPAFHC has evolved to meet the needs of the communities it serves. “At JPAFHC, we’ve constantly evolved to meet the needs of our communities. From expanding our facilities and adopting new technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring, as well as hosting health summits and partnering with local organizations to combat food insecurity, we continually seek ways to enhance access and outcomes,” she said. “These efforts reflect our commitment to caring for the whole person, ensuring every patient feels supported and empowered to live a healthier life.”

In recent years, JPAFHC has launched numerous new initiatives, including its Diabetes Management Initiative. It is also investing in a 44,000-square-foot facility expansion in Rockaway.

“Beyond clinical care, we’ve worked to address social determinants of health through partnerships like our collaboration with The Campaign Against Hunger to distribute fresh produce directly to families in need, and through community-focused events such as our Men’s Health Summit, which brought screenings, education, and culturally relevant support to close gaps in men’s health,” Hastick-Moets said.

Hastick-Moets said that the CHQR Bage serves as recognition of JPAFHC’s commitment to its patients and community.

“It signals that the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center is committed not only to meeting today’s standards of care but also to continually improving how we serve our patients through innovation, collaboration, and community-driven programs,” Hastick-Moets said. “Our patients are always at the center of how we move and think, and this honor reflects our commitment to finding new ways to serve them. We hope our community sees this recognition as a reflection of our commitment to them and as reassurance that JPAFHC will always strive to deliver the very best in care.”