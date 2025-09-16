Community gathers in Kew Gardens Hills to remember 9/11 with prayer, reflection and unity

A memorial service was held to honor at Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills to honor those lost on 9/11.

As the nation marked the 24th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Jewish community of Kew Gardens Hills came together on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills for a moving memorial service that honored the lives lost and the resilience of New Yorkers. Hosted by Zev Brenner of the podcast “Talkline with Zev Brenner,” the solemn evening blended prayer, music and heartfelt words from civic leaders and neighbors.

The program opened with Psalms led by Rabbi Daniel Rosenfeld, who spoke of the “sacred obligation of the heart to remember.” He reminded the congregation that memory in Jewish tradition is active — not only recalling the past but taking responsibility for the future.

The program continued with the U.S. national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner, followed by the Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem. Organizers, including Alan Sherman, Rachelle Kirshner, Dr. Paul Brody and Tzipi Feldman, were recognized for their tireless work in ensuring the memorial took place.

In deeply personal remarks, Yoni Hikind, son of former Assemblyman and activist Dov Hikind, spoke about the vulnerability many Jews feel today, connecting the trauma of Sept. 11 to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

“Did we ever think we’d have to question whether Jews have a future in New York?” he asked, urging unity and courage in uncertain times.

Council Member Robert Holden recalled the harrowing morning of 9/11, sharing how he and his wife — who worked for Governor Pataki at the time — experienced those dark days firsthand. Holden stressed the unity that defined New York immediately after the attacks and warned against letting that spirit fade.

“We were a real United States,” he said, “but time makes people forget. We cannot forget.”

The keynote address was delivered by Guardian Angels founder and Republican candidate for NYC Mayor Curtis Sliwa, who spoke about the lessons of 9/11 and the need to teach future generations about both that day and the Holocaust.

“If we don’t teach our children and grandchildren, they won’t know about it — and we have only ourselves to blame,” Sliwa declared.

Drawing parallels between past and present, he warned of rising antisemitism and urged families to meet it with “tough love” and education.

Sliwa, who worked at Ground Zero in the days following the attacks, recalled the courage of first responders and volunteers who “threw all caution to the wind” to save lives and bring closure to grieving families. He pledged that as mayor, he would make Holocaust and 9/11 history a required part of the curriculum in New York schools, ensuring memory is never lost.

Brenner, who guided the program, reminded the audience that 9/11 remains both an American and Jewish day of mourning. “It reminds us of the fragility of life, the strength of unity and the enduring power of faith,” he said.

As the evening closed, the community stood together — bound by memory, strengthened by faith and resolved to honor the past by safeguarding the future.