Krishnan, QPL celebrate return of seven-day service at Jackson Heights library

Council Member Shekar Krishnan at QPL’s Jackson Heights branch on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the office of Council Member Shekar Krishnan.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan and Queens Public Library (QPL) welcomed local residents to QPL’s Jackson Heights branch Sunday to celebrate the return of seven-day service.

QPL’s Jackson Heights branch, located at 35-51 81st St., was one of five Queens libraries to begin offering seven-day service on Sunday, Sept. 7 as part of a $2 million City Council investment to expand weekend library services across the city.

Krishnan and QPL representatives celebrated the return of seven-day service at the Jackson Heights branch on Sunday, inviting local residents to visit the library as it opened from 12-5 p.m.

In a statement, Krishnan said he was “honored” that the Jackson Heights branch was one of a select number of QPL locations selected for seven-day service.

“In a district starved of public spaces, a library with extended service means more opportunities for our community and families to thrive,” Krishnan said in a statement.

“As a parent to two young children, I know firsthand how important the library is for education, technology and the community programming that the library puts on. I’m grateful for the work of Speaker Adrienne Adams and the NYC Council, as we’ve fought and delivered for our public spaces that matter.”

QPL branches in Glen Oaks, Hunters Point and Rochdale Village also welcomed the return of Sunday service on Sept. 7, while Kew Gardens Hills Library, which was already opened on Sundays but closed on Saturdays, will return to seven-day service on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The recent expansion brings the total number of Queens libraries offering seven-day service to eight after QPL’s Central, Flushing and Far Rockaway locations previously expanded to Sunday service.

The City Council funding, first proposed by Council Speaker Adams in her 2025 State of the City address, expands seven-day service to a total of 12 libraries across the city, including two locations in Brooklyn, five in Manhattan and five in Queens, taking the total number of city libraries offering seven-day service above 30.

“Libraries are among our most precious public resources, serving New Yorkers of all ages in every neighborhood,” Adams said in a statement welcoming the legislation last month. “The Council will continue to prioritize support for our neighborhood libraries and the vital programs they provide for New Yorkers in our communities.”