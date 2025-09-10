Krishnan models traditional South Asian garments ahead of’ Style Across the Aisle’ Fashion Week event

Council Member Shekar Krishnan modeled several outfits from a local South Asian fashion company based in Jackson Heights ahead of a New York City Fashion Week event that aims to showcase the diverse cultures of New York City communities through elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

Krishnan will take part in the annual “Style Across the Aisle” runway show at New York County Surrogate’s Court on Wednesday evening as part of Fashion Week.

The event, which launched last year, features more than 35 local politicians from both sides of the political divide, who sport looks created by local New York City designers that reflect the communities they represent.

Krishan took part in last year’s inaugural event and was the only participant to dance to Bollywood music as he made his way down the runway. This year, he will wear traditional South Asian garments provided by Kareena’s Closet, a sustainable peer-to-peer rental company providing access to South Asian formalwear founded by Jackson Heights constituents Veena Jayadeva and Sucheta Sachdev.

Krishnan, who modelled several outfits in his district office on Monday, said he is “especially excited” to show off outfits provided by two Jackson Heights constituents at the event.

“As the first Indian American elected to the City Council, wearing an outfit that represents my heritage and is designed by people from my same community makes this event so much more special for me,” Krishnan said in a statement. “As I walk down the red carpet yet again this year, I’m reminded of the sacrifices of generations of South Asian that came before me to ensure our representation in government today.”

The company, launched last year by Jayadeva and Sachdev, partners with South Asian designers to offer direct access to a rental platform. It also allows people to rent their clothes directly to other customers, much like a friend would borrow an item of clothing from another friend.

Jayadeva said the concept allows people to “get more value out of the garments that already exist in their closets” by renting clothes to people across the US. Jayadeva and Sachdev added that the platform also promotes affordability and sustainability by allowing customers to rent South Asian formalwear for an event rather than purchase an expensive piece of clothing that they may only wear once.

They said they are excited to participate in Wednesday’s Style Across the Aisle event and said the event will highlight how “representative New York City truly is.”

“Not just the communities that are being represented through the show and the elected officials, but the styles and the range that is being shown – that is quintessential New York,” Jayadeva said. “I think a number of designers are thinking of sustainability as the ethos of their brand and I just love that.”

Jayadeva added that the inclusion of different communities and cultures in the annual fashion show is a “visual representation” of New York’s diversity.

“Elected officials represent our communities and they are physically showing that by wearing garments that come directly from their communities.”

The 2024 Style Across the Aisle event was held at Gracie Mansion and raised $70,000 for the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward Witness to Mass Incarceration, a non-profit providing vocational training to incarcerated individuals.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and Council Members Julie Won, Joann Ariola and Selvena Brooks-Powers will be part of the Queens contingent joining Krishnan on Wednesday evening. Former Governors Andrew Cuomo and David Paterson will also be taking part in the event.