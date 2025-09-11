Op-Ed | Living longer, living better: HIV prevention and care for every generation

On Sept. 18, we observe National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day (NHAAD), a day to highlight the unique challenges and opportunities of supporting older adults living with HIV. Today, more than half of Americans with HIV are aged 50 or older, thanks to remarkable advances in treatment that allow people to live long, full lives. But with this progress comes new responsibilities: ensuring that prevention, treatment and supportive care evolve to meet the needs of an aging population while dismantling the stigma that too often keeps people from seeking care.

At Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC), we believe wellness extends far beyond physical health. HIV care and prevention aren’t just medical interventions; they are gateways to long, full lives and essential for whole-person care. At JPAFHC, we understand that each of our patients comes from a rich and diverse background, and we’re committed to supporting them with dignity at every stage of their health journey.

Thankfully, access to HIV medications is made easier in New York State because it provides free HIV prevention and treatment services for uninsured, underinsured and migrant communities. At JPAFHC, our team helps patients navigate insurance access, connect with the state’s HIV programs and receive care regardless of their ability to pay. We believe no one should ever have to choose between financial stability and their health.

This year, JPAFHC is proud to be among the first Health Centers in New York City to offer a groundbreaking prevention tool, Yeztugo. This six-month injectable medication reduces the risk of HIV infection. For many people, this option is life-changing. Instead of remembering a daily pill or monthly appointment, patients can now protect themselves with just two visits a year. By reducing barriers to adherence, Yeztugo has the potential to transform how we approach prevention, especially for those navigating multiple medications or complex life circumstances.

Our ability to provide this essential care would not be possible without JPAFHC’s dedicated providers, including Lisa Russak, NP; Dr. Javier Burgos, an infectious disease and internal medicine specialist; and Teneesha Stevenson-Ash, NP, each of whom brings incredible expertise

and deep compassion to the patients they serve. Their work embodies our mission: to lead through service, prioritize patient dignity and address health with empathy and excellence. On Sept. 18, JPAFHC is inviting the community to learn from our health team about ways we can support those living with HIV/AIDS at a community workshop in our Site 1 community room. This event will bring together providers and community members to discuss prevention, treatment and the realities of aging with HIV. Nurse Practitioner Lisa Russak will share her perspective as a provider, and our team will highlight new resources, including Yeztugo, to support patients in living long, healthy lives.

The battle to defeat HIV/AIDS can’t be won in silence; ending the epidemic requires bold advocacy, continued collaboration and community. At JPAFHC, we strive to stand at the intersection of prevention, treatment and whole-person care, to eliminate the stigma in our community and provide every person, regardless of age, with the opportunity to flourish.

Natana Cruickshank is the Senior Director of Programs at the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, Inc. In this role, she oversees JPAFHC’s efforts around HIV Care and Prevention. Natana is a Caribbean Transplant, who earned her B.S from Adelphi University, New York and later went on to acquire her MPH from the University of the West Indies, Cavehill, Barbados. Natana has spent over 15 years in progressive public health leadership with a focus on HIV Care and Prevention grants administration both in Trinidad and Tobago and New York City.