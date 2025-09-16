Man struck and killed by two vehicles while trying to cross Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by two vehicles while trying to cross the Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park on Friday, Sept. 12.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck on the westbound Belt Parkway near 146th Street just after 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 12. Upon their arrival, officers found the unidentified man lying on the roadway with trauma to his body. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased was still pending as of Tuesday, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the man was crossing the Belt Parkway from south to north at 146th Street when he was struck by a 52-year-old man behind the wheel of a gray 2023 Lincoln Aviator, which was traveling westbound. The pedestrian was then struck and dragged by a gray 2001 Toyota Camry, driven by a 45-year-old man, traveling westbound.

Police say the Toyota was then struck from behind by a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra, traveling westbound, driven by a 24-year-old man. The three motorists were not injured and remained on the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.