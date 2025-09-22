Urgent manhunt underway for alleged gunman who shot 13-year-old boy in head in Cambria Heights: NYPD

Crime scene investigators at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Cambria Heights, where a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday morning.

A 13-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was shot in the head in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Cambria Heights on Monday morning.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call of a boy shot at 208-15 Linden Blvd. at 8:21 a.m. and found the youngster in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the side of his head. EMS rushed him to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks, where he was listed in critical condition, an NYPD spokesman said. The suspect ran from the scene and remains at large.

Detectives are looking for a a suspect wearing white hoodie, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Through Sept. 21, the 105th Precinct has reported 162 felony assaults so far in 2025, 25 fewer than the 197 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 13.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.