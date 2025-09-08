Maspeth community remembers those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 24 years ago

Maspeth residents, community leaders, and elected officials marked the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Maspeth Memorial Park on Sept. 6.

The annual ceremony at 69th Street and Grand Avenue remembers the lives lost at the World Trade Center, including Maspeth residents and FDNY Squad 288 and Hazmat 1 firefighters, as well as all those who have died from 9/11 illnesses.

“Here in Maspeth, we gather as New Yorkers and as Americans to honor the lives taken from us so tragically on Sept. 11,” U.S. Rep. Grace Meng said. “Twenty-four years later, the wounds of 9/11 are still felt. They endure the grief of families who lost loved ones, in the memories of first responders who showed unimaginable bravery and selflessness, and in the heart of a city and nation that will never forget. These first responders include the 19 heroes we lost from the Squad 288/HazMat 1 firehouse in the neighborhood, the most of any New York City firehouse, and I’m continuing my efforts to secure $2 million to upgrade the facility so that its firefighters can continue the crucial work they do.”

Council Member Robert Holden told the gathering that he is advocating for New York City landmark designation of the firehouse, located at 56-29 68th St., which has become a powerful symbol of sacrifice and resilience in the FDNY’s history.

A bell was sounded as Mike Aylward read the name of each departed firefighter and Maspeth resident, and Monsignor Joseph Calise gave the opening and closing program prayers. A wreath was placed at the base of the memorial monument and Liz and Bill Huisman performed “I Will Remember You,” as firefighters from the stationhouse paid their respects to the fallen.

“Today, we recommit ourselves to the solemn responsibility of remembrance, not only through words, but through action,” Meng said. “We must ensure that those impacted by the 9/11 attacks receive the resources, benefits, and justice they deserve. In Congress, I have carried this obligation with me every day. I have been proud to help pass legislation and secure federal funding for programs that support victims, families, first responders, and veterans. I will never stop fighting on their behalf.”

Assemblymember Steven Raga thanked Maspeth Federal Bank for hosting the community vigil each September.

“24 years ago, we experienced the worst day in our country’s history—thousands of innocent American lives were stolen from us during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Right here in Maspeth, we lost our 19 courageous firefighters from FDNY Squad 288 and Hazmat 1,” Raga said. “These heroes, like all others who sacrificed their lives that day, demonstrated the most patriotic act someone can do—risked their lives to serve and protect Americans. Thank you Maspeth Federal Bank for hosting this beautiful ceremony to allow us to commemorate, honor, and mourn all those who were taken away from us that day.”