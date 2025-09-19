State denies application for planned Maspeth cannabis dispensary near local school

The planned dispensary would have opened within 500 feet of an entrance to PS 58 – the School of Heroes. Image via Google Street View.

Council Member Robert Holden has announced that a proposed adult-use cannabis dispensary slated to open on Grand Avenue in Maspeth has not been approved by the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) because it violates New York state’s mandated 500-foot buffer zone between dispensaries and schools.

The proposed dispensary, which was slated to open at 71-10 Grand Ave., met significant community opposition because it was located 446 feet from an entrance to PS 58 – the School of Heroes, a K-5 school serving hundreds of local children. Under New York’s cannabis retail siting law, dispensaries are prohibited from opening within 500 feet of a school entrance.

Community members had also raised concerns that the proposed dispensary would be located in close proximity to IS 73, which is situated more than 500 feet from the site. However, opponents argued that the dispensary is located close to a bus stop that students use to reach the school.

Holden announced Thursday that he has received confirmation from OCM that the applicant for the dispensary, listed as Kevin Windham and Green Enterprise Holdings, LLC, does not meet the state’s distancing requirements. OCM has subsequently denied the application under the agency’s updated siting guidance, Holden said.

Holden welcomed news that OCM had denied the application in a statement released Thursday.

“This proposed site is too close to two schools and in the wrong location for a dispensary,” Holden said in a statement. “While legal dispensaries are allowed, they must follow the rules—including staying away from schools—and I thank OCM, my partners in government, and Community Board 5 for working with my office to get this application rejected.”

Community Education Council 24 (CEC 24) passed a resolution in July calling on OCM to deny the application for a cannabis dispensary at the location, while Holden had previously stated his opposition to the planned dispensary.

Holden, along with U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, State Sen. Mike Gianaris, Assembly Member Steven Raga and Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano, sent a letter to the state’s Cannabis Control Board in May urging the board to deny the application. The Juniper Park Civic Association and COMET (Communities of Maspeth and Elmhurst Together) Civic Association – two of Maspeth’s most prominent civic groups – also signed the letter.

“This is not a matter of interpretation. The law is clear, and our independent measurement—based on publicly accessible reference points—shows that the applicant’s proposed location falls short of the required distance,” officials and advocates said in the letter.

Officials stated that they had independently verified that the dispensary is located within 500 feet of the school.

“To ensure accuracy, we also verified the distance using a Measure Master Roltape Corporation Measuring Wheel, which confirmed the measurement at approximately 446 feet.”

CEC 24 President Matt Crescio said the council was opposed to the dispensary because it “normalize” cannabis use among the school’s youngest students. He outlined his belief that any dispensary that opens in Maspeth should be located at least four blocks away from the current location, stating that the proposed location would have promoted cannabis to young children.

“There are plenty of locations along Grand Avenue that suitable for this dispensary that are not students’ main access point to get to school,” Crescio told QNS in July. “You go down four blocks and you’re not near any schools.

“It’s not near the transportation route. It’s not where the bus stops are, where kids are getting off to go to school.”

Meanwhile, Holden said his office will continue working with OCM and community stakeholders to ensure that all future applications for cannabis dispensaries fully comply with the state’s siting regulations. He added that he will continue to fight against illegal smoke shops that operate in his council district.