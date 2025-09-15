Median rent and inventory of northwest Queens rentals continues trending up year-over-year in August 2025: report

Northwest Queens rental units continued to experience year-over-year increases in median rent and inventory in August 2025, according to a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. However, at the same time, new leases maintained a downward trend.

Northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, had a 6.6% jump in the median rental price, from $3,541 in August 2024 to $3,775 in August 2025. This rise maintained a streak of every month of 2025 experiencing year-over-year growth in this field.

Over the same period of time, the rental inventory rose 10.4%, from 1,082 in August 2024 to 1,194 in August 2025. This marked the 19th month in a row that inventory has climbed from the previous year. The percentage matched the year-over-year change that occurred in July 2025.

For the second consecutive month, the number of new leases went down over this same period of time, despite the increase in inventory. New leases dropped 6.3%, from 868 in August 2024 to 813 in August 2025.

Studios in the northwest Queens neighborhoods had an 8.4% boost in median rent, from $3,050 in 2024 to $3,305 in 2025. The new leases went against the grain for these units, going up 9.3%, from 129 last year to 141 this year.

One-bedroom units experienced the most significant increase in median rent, having gone up 10.4%, from $3,350 in 2024 to $3,700 in 2025. These units also had the steepest drop in new leases, down 13.6%, from 412 last year to 356 this year.

Two-bedroom units had a 4.8% jump in median rent, from $4,200 in 2024 to $4,400 in 2025. New leases among these units remained mostly static, inching up by just 0.8%, from 242 last year to 244 this year.

Three-bedroom units were the only unit types to have a decrease in the median rent over this period of time. The median rent went down 6.5%, from $4,500 in 2024 to $4,207 in 2025. Despite the median rent drop, new leases still fell by 15.3%, from 85 last year to 72 this year.