Rep. Grace Meng reintroduces Quiet Communities Act to combat aircraft noise over Queens

Rep. Grace Meng has reintroduced bipartisan legislation to combat aircraft noise over Queens and other impacted areas across the country.

Meng announced that the bipartisan Quiet Communities Act (H.R.5151) was reintroduced in the House on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The bill requires responsibilities related to mitigating aircraft noise over communities near airports to shift from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This legislation would fund the reopening of the EPA’s Office of Noise Abatement and Control (ONAC). The ONAC was defunded in 1981 by then-President Ronald Regan due to budget cuts.

Meng said that airplane noise pollution has consistently affected the quality of life of residents in Queens and communities across the country.

“For years, constituents in my communities I represent have been calling for something to be done about the excessive noise they are experiencing. My Quiet Communities Act would address these problems by reopening the Noise Abatement and Control Office at the EPA. By allowing the EPA to head up the airplane noise battle, it ensures that the federal government addresses this issue from an environmental perspective,” she said.

Queens has long been the hub for New York City’s airports. LaGuardia Airport is surrounded by the communities of East Elmhurst, Astoria and Jackson Heights, while John F. Kennedy International Airport borders Springfield Gardens, Howard Beach and South Ozone Park.

Although airplane noise has always existed due to the proximity of the airports, jet sounds have increased significantly since 2012 when the FAA implemented new flight patterns over the borough. The flight patterns are specifically designed for airplanes departing from LaGuardia, causing an increased frequency of flights over residential neighborhoods in Queens and a significant rise in aircraft noise.

This legislation was introduced in the House with 21 cosponsors including Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Salud Carabajal (D-CA) , Ed Case (D-HI), Sean Casten (D-IL), Judy Chu (D-CA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Mike Levin (D-CA), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Dave Min (D-CA), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Norton-Holmes (D-DC), Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Scott Peters (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Shri Thanedar (D-MI).

It must be approved by the Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure before it can be brought to the floor for a vote.