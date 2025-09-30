BREAKING: Metropolitan Park receives unanimous CAC approval as 4 projects move forward in race for 3 downstate licenses

And then there were four. Metropolitan Park, an ambitious $8 billion proposal for an entertainment complex anchored by a casino adjacent to Citi Field, has received unanimous approval from a Community Advisory Committee (CAC), allowing the project to move toward the final hurdle in the race to obtain one of three coveted downstate gaming licenses.

The project, which represents a joint venture by Cohen and Hard Rock International, would transform 50 acres of Citi Field parking lot into a sprawling casino complex featuring a 25-acre public park, new shops and restaurants, a Taste of Queens food hall, and a full-scale redevelopment of the Mets-Willets Point subway station, along with improvements to roads and bike paths.

The proposal also features a Hard Rock resort and casino, a key revenue-generating component of the project.

At Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday, Metropolitan Park became the fourth and final casino proposal to receive CAC approval ahead of a decision by the State Gaming Commission this December.

Resorts World in South Ozone Park and MGM Empire City in Yonkers – two racinos that already offer slot machines but no live tables – received unanimous approval from their respective CACs last week, while a CAC voted 5-1 in favor of a Bally’s casino in the Bronx on the site of a golf course previously owned by President Donald Trump in a vote on Monday. Other CACs have rejected three proposals in Manhattan and one in Coney Island.

The Metropolitan Park CAC voted 6-0 in favor of the project on Tuesday, with Assembly Member Larinda Hooks, Council Member Francisco Moya and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards all voting in favor.

Lin Zeng, who was appointed to the panel on behalf of Mayor Eric Adams, and Gregory Anderson, a Gov. Kathy Hochul appointee, also voted in favor of the project, as did George Dixon, who was appointed to the panel by state Sen. Jessica Ramos.

Ramos, who represents the 13th Senate District covering the area included in the Metropolitan Park proposal, had consistently opposed the casino project and repeatedly refused to introduce the parkland alienation legislation necessary to convert the 50-acre site from public parkland into commercial property.

State Sen. John Liu, who represents a much smaller portion of the Metropolitan Park proposal, eventually introduced the legislation in the State Senate, which voted 54-5 in favor.

After obtaining CAC approval, Metropolitan Park now goes forward to the final round of a lengthy process to obtain a downstate license, with the State Gaming Commission set to decide on the three successful projects before the end of the year.

It appears to be a straight shoot-out between the Bally’s and Metropolitan Park for the final license, with both racinos in South Ozone Park and Yonkers long expected to be handed licenses due to the infrastructure already in place at both sites.

According to the Metropolitan Park development team, the project is expected to generate 23,000 union jobs and deliver $1 billion in community benefits for Queens.

Representatives of the Metropolitan Park project have previously stated that the development will not proceed unless it wins one of the three downstate licenses.