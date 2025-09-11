Mets release documentary on role organization played in relief efforts in days following 9/11

In honor of the anniversary of 9/11, the Mets released a documentary about how Shea Stadium and members of the organization assisted in the relief efforts.

In recognition of the 24th anniversary of 9/11, the New York Mets released a documentary on YouTube, “11 Days in September,” which details the pivotal role Shea Stadium and the organization played in the relief efforts in the days that followed the terrorist attacks.

Presented by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the documentary features firsthand accounts from several current and former employees of the Mets organization, including then-manager Bobby Valentine and then-players Mike Piazza, Todd Zeile, John Franco and Al Leiter.

Shea Stadium became a relief site for donations to be made at the parking lot. By the morning of Sept. 12, cars were lined up outside the stadium to provide donations, including food, clothes, water and more.

The parking lots were also turned into a staging area for the FDNY and Red Cross. Additionally, the Mets organization allowed for those working through the rubble on Ground Zero, 15 miles away, to come and shower, rest, eat and receive first aid at Shea Stadium.

Some of the key factors that led to Shea Stadium being chosen as a main staging area included the fact that the parking lot was big enough to accommodate the hundreds of workers, there was nearby access to many of the major highways and it was considered close enough to the World Trade Center to get resources there quickly.

When the team returned to New York City from Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, Valentine immediately assisted in the relief efforts at the stadium, helping to move the boxes of donated supplies. With the MLB season on hold, the players also assisted in packing out supplies when they came to the stadium for team workouts. Additionally, the workers at Ground Zero who came to Shea to rest, shower, eat or get first aid were able to get a respite from everything by watching the team take batting practice up close and meeting the players.

Another way in which the Mets gave these workers a moment to get their minds away from the tragedy was when Valentine and the players visited them at Ground Zero on Sept. 15. It was also an experience that resonated with the players, as they saw the rubble and the people sorting through it up close.

The documentary also goes over how the team was able to wear the hats representing the service workers once the baseball season resumed, as well as the emotional first sporting event in New York City after the attacks on Sept. 21, when the Mets beat the Braves 3-2, behind a dramatic two-run home run by Mike Piazza in the 8th inning.