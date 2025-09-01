Photos: Mets host second annual ‘A Celebration of Queens Culture’

The New York Mets hosted their second annual “A Celebration of Queens Culture” at Citi Field during the game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 28.

The event is meant to recognize and celebrate the more than 100 different cultures represented within the diverse borough of Queens. In addition to going to the Mets game, those on hand also got to enjoy a fun night of music, food and art. This celebration also presented a great opportunity for people to connect with local businesses and community organizations.

“To see all these Queens community leaders and community members, to be able to come out, have some fun before the game, that’s what it’s all about. So we’re thrilled to have everybody here and thrilled to be hosting another fun day at the ballpark,” said Michel Sullivan, the Chief of Staff and Head of External Affairs at Point72, the hedge fund founded by Mets owner Steve Cohen. “From the day that Steve [Cohen] bought the team, he made it really clear that owning this team was about more than just the players on the field. It was also about the communities around us, the neighborhoods around us and creating an inclusive environment. So to be able to have people from all over the neighborhoods around us come out here and be able to celebrate all the great things about Queens and our culture and our diversity, it’s incredible.”

At 5:30 p.m., the plaza outside Citi Field featured several different activations for fans to enjoy. This included a pitching target game, a soccer target game, basketball shooting, music from DJ Ralph McDaniels and dance performances by the Queens Crew and the CarNYval Dancers of Jamaica, Queens, with the latter dance group bringing dynamic Caribbean performances.

The celebration also featured the Dumpling Magic food truck from Long Island City and the Franky’s Souvlaki food truck from Astoria. Local artist NYC Henna Queen was on hand to provide henna tattoos to those who were interested. Graffiti art by artist Eliot Salome-Diaz was on display at the plaza as well. At the K Korner, located next to the bullpen entrance to Citi Field, Heineken was serving samples.

Inside the stadium, a trio of trumpeters performed the National Anthem before the start of the game using trumpets from the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona. These performers were later joined by students from the museum for a performance of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch. Rapper, actor and Queens native Action Bronson threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Throughout Thursday’s game, volunteers from the Queens Public Library were selling tickets for the Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s 50/50 raffle, with funds raised going to the library to support its 66 branches, which work to empower Queens residents through learning, resources and community programs.

“This festivity at Citi Field, courtesy of the Mets, is one of the most unique things in all of baseball, from what I understand,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech said. “You look at the crowd over here, it’s unbelievable. It’s like a big festive party, and we’re so honored and flattered to be part of it.”