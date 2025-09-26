CM Holden hosts vigil for Charlie Kirk, bringing more than 1,000 people to Middle Village

More than 1,000 people attended a walk honoring Charlie Kirk in Middle Village Tuesday evening, according to Council Member Robert Holden.

Holden, who hosted the walk alongside District 30 Republican candidate Alicia Vaichunas, Queens County GOP Chair Tony Nunziato and Railway Diner owner Dani Marciano, said the Sept. 23 event aimed to honor Kirk’s “life and legacy” while also encouraging the community to “stand together against political violence of any kind.”

The “We Will Not Be Silenced” event set off from 80th Street near the Juniper Valley Park tennis courts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, almost two weeks after Kirk was assassinated during a Turning Point USA public debate event at the Utah Valley Campus on Sept. 10.

Holden called for an end to political violence at the Sept. 23 event and warned that divisive rhetoric can have negative consequences.

“We can argue hard on the issues, but words matter,” Holden said in an Instagram post after the event. “Let’s lower the temperature, choose debate and discourse over demonization, and keep our city united and safe.”

In a statement to QNS, Holden described Kirk’s death as a tragedy and called for a return to “peaceful” debate.

“Charlie Kirk inspired vigorous debate and civic engagement over division, and we came together to honor a young man who urged discourse, not violence,” Holden said in a statement. “His loss at the hands of hate is a tragedy, and it’s on all of us to reject political violence and recommit to respectful dialogue.”

Attendees at Tuesday’s event were encouraged to pray for Kirk and bring signs honoring the murdered podcast host, with several attendees carrying signs with slogans such as “We are Charlie Kirk” and “Freedom.”

Several social media users criticized Holden over the event, however, commenting that Holden did not hold a similar event for Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, who was shot down at her home in a politically-motivated attack on June 14.

Others argued that Holden had not held similar vigils for high-profile school shootings that have taken place across the country.