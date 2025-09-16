Fans of the delicious and savory momo, a Tibetan and Nepalese dumpling, are in for a real treat with the return of the annual Momo Crawl to Jackson Heights on Sun. Sept. 21.

The 13th annual event, to be held in Diversity Plaza at 37th Road between 73rd and 74th St. from noon to 5 p.m., lets guests indulge in $1 momos from over 23 Tibetan and Nepali restaurants and food trucks, along with the chance to cast a vote for their favorite momo.

The special event is organized by Students for a Free Tibet, a non-profit organization based in NYC, a chapter-based network of young people and activists throughout the globe that campaigns for Tibetans’ right to political freedom. The annual event helps to raise money toward the group’s mission while lending a spotlight to local Tibetan and Nepali restaurants around the area and letting guests indulge in momos, whether the dumplings are one of their favorite dishes or they’re exploring momos for the first time.

Last year, the winners of the best momos went to local favorites, including Nepali Bhanchha Ghar, which has won five times, and Tibetan Om Wok, which has won twice. The winners of this year’s fun and lighthearted competition not only get bragging rights but a championship belt as a prize. Guests can enjoy delicious food and see who will win this year, as well as enjoy entertainment and cultural performances from a variety of local artists and groups.

Visitors can attend the event by purchasing a Momo Crawl passport for $15 or a limited edition passport for $60. The first 100 crawlers will receive a free Tibetan Scarf called a Khatag, $1 momos from the array of participating eateries, and a vote for their favorite restaurant.

The event’s limited edition passport guarantees express entry with no wait in line, a black and gold embossed premium-quality Momo Crawl passport, a free exclusive Momo Crawl t-shirt, and a traditional Tibetan premium scarf, along with access to $1 momos and a favorite restaurant vote.

The special annual event, which is slated to include even more restaurants and new additions to the neighborhood over the past year, provides a great opportunity to connect with the community through food, a shared experience, and an overall lively and fun atmosphere.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit Students for a Free Tibet’s website.