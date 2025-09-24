MTA opens new elevators at the Northern Boulevard M/R subway station in Woodside

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced the completion of accessibility at the Northern Boulevard M/R subway station in Woodside on Sept. 18.

Two new street-to-platform elevators are open, and upgrades were made to the street-to-platform staircases with a new fare array at the southbound entrance, accessible boarding areas, and sidewalk and curb improvements outside the station.

“The new MTA is all about completing projects faster, better, and cheaper — which is how we’ve opened 37 accessible stations in the past five years,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “And thanks to our fully funded Capital Plan, we will continue using every available tool to make the subway system accessible to all New Yorkers.”

In addition to the ADA upgrades, crews installed new lighting throughout the station and updated fire alarm and communications systems. The Northern Boulevard station serves more than 5,300 riders daily.

“These new elevators at Northern Boulevard are an encouraging sign of the MTA’s commitment to creating a fully modern and accessible transit system that serves all New Yorkers,” state Sen. Michael Gianaris said. “This newly accessible station will benefit not just those with a physical disability, but anyone who may find taking the stairs difficult, such as seniors or parents with strollers.”

Assembly Member Steven Raga agreed.

“No one with a disability, a stroller, or heavy items should be struggling to get in or out of the subway,” Raga said.

He also noted how the station is located at Broadway and 56th Street near the newly opened Queens Innovation Center, a massive 3,066-seat home to four separate high schools at 53-16 Northern Blvd.

“These new elevators and accessibility improvements are a major win for the Woodside community, and they came just in time with the opening of our four new high schools across the street,” Raga said. “Thanks to our federal, state, and local partners who have been working together to deliver these much-needed upgrades, thousands of Queens residents will have a safer and easier commute.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards explained the importance of accessibility.

“If our mass transit system is not accessible to all New Yorkers, regardless of ability, then neither is our city as a whole. That’s why accessibility upgrades like new elevators, new fare gates, and more at the Northern Boulevard subway station in Woodside are so critical,” Richards said. “Thank you to the MTA for prioritizing this work on behalf of Woodside community members. I look forward to continuing our partnership as we ensure our mass transit system is accessible for all, regardless of ability, and that’s what this station represents.”

Since the inception of the MTA Construction and Development in 2020, 38 accessibility projects have been completed citywide, 33 more are currently in construction, with another 21 in design or procurement right behind those, and 60 total coming as part of the 2025-2029 MTA Capital Plan.

“I have long pushed for accessibility improvements throughout our mass transit system, and this includes calling for the MTA to install more elevators and other enhancements at subway stations in my congressional district,” U.S. Rep. Grace Meng said. “I thank the agency for agreeing to do so here in Woodside as well as recently announcing elevators for subway stations in Rego Park and Elmhurst. These upgrades will make it easier for many constituents to access the trains they rely on for getting them where they need to go, and I look forward to continuing to work with the MTA on additional improvements in communities I represent.”