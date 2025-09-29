Weekend brunch just got a lot more adorable with Murphy’s Bar’s Doggy Costume Brunch taking place this weekend.

The event, which will be held at 45-01 23rd Ave. Astoria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, is a collaboration with Astoria-based Crafts and Drafts, which provides fun ways to connect with the community at local venues and let attendees tap into their creativity.

The Doggy Costume Brunch includes a dog treat-making activity and, of course, a variety of adorable pups who will be dressed in their best and spookiest costumes, to see who earns best in show at the event with a doggy costume competition with prizes.

Murphy’s Bar, which has just made its two-year anniversary after first opening in Astoria in September 2023, has been the go-to place not just for great food and drinks, but an array of watch parties, clubs, and events meant to bring the community together and enjoy a light hearted time while meeting up with friends and connecting with others in the western Queens community. The latest event offers a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit early on in the festive month and enjoy a fun event that includes the whole family, especially four-legged friends.

Their brunch is a popular destination on the weekends, available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including the option of bottomless brunch for $25. The venue has an array of delicious options, from their breakfast burrito to burrata toast, an Irish breakfast sandwich, and an extensive draft beer selection, along with specialty cocktails and more.

The festive doggy costume brunch is the perfect opportunity to take your pup to weekend brunch with friends and let them shine in their finest Halloween gear, whether they want to give other pooches a scare, dress up as their favorite superhero, or anything else in between. Make sure you’re ready for the adorable sights and festivities of the afternoon and have your cameras out as these pups strike a pose and vie for a chance to win the costume contest.

This fun and festive event is bound to fill up quickly so make sure you reserve your table and get the perfect view for all the fun. For more information go to @Murphysbar or visit their website to peer at their menu and learn more about the space and all of its events.