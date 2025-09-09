MVP Roller Hockey League’s sixth season now underway in Middle Village

The Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League celebrated the opening day of its sixth season on Saturday, Sept. 6, at the James Bohan Hockey Rink in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.

The festivities kicked off with the New York Islanders holding their Learn to Play program, which involved Islanders mascot Sparky joining the participating kids in a training session for the sport.

Following the conclusion of the training session, the puck dropped for the first game of the new season, between the Cardinals and Bears. The Cardinals emerged victorious 2-1 in this close game, with goalie Paulie Pogozelski earning the win with more than 30 saves. The Cardinals got goals from Max Byhoff and Luca DiGiovanna, with the latter’s goal coming on a one-timer from a great pass by Jax Anderson. Frank Ehrhart tallied the goal for the Bears.

The second game was between the Jets and the defending champs, the High Flyers, with the High Flyers coming back to earn the 7-6 win in a shootout. All seven High Flyers goals were scored by Anthony and Benji Wilkos. Goalie Juan Jose Munoz earned the win. The Jets got four goals and an assist from Andrew Skrapits, as well as a goal and two assists from Conor McPhillips and a goal from Jack Pogozelski.

MVP Roller Hockey League President Paul Pogozelski said he was beyond proud of the kids, coaches and families on hand for braving the hot weather and supporting the league.

“I look forward to seeing all our neighbors at the rink to root on our community’s children as they showcase all the skills they are learning,” Pogozelski said. “Every season, I’m so impressed how much better these kids get week after week. It’s beyond a pleasure to watch.”

To view the full schedule for the MVP Roller Hockey League season, go to mvproller.com.