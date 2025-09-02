New nail studio opens at Malt Drive development in LIC

Real estate developer TF Cornerstone announced the opening of a new nail studio, “sundays studio,” on the ground floor of the North building of the Malt Drive residential development, located at 2-21 Malt Dr. in the Hunter’s Point South section of Long Island City.

This marks the sixth sundays studio location to open in New York City and the first in Queens. The wellness-focused, non-toxic nail-care brand now occupies 1,581 square feet of the Malt Drive North building’s ground floor.

“After months of preparation and construction, we’re so excited to open within the Hunter’s Point South community,” sundays studio Founder and CEO Amy Ling Lin said. “As a brand, our goal is to create a peaceful space where residents can slow down and reconnect with themselves, even in the middle of New York City’s energy. We believe self-care should feel accessible, intentional and uplifting, and we can’t wait to bring that restorative experience to TFC residents.”

The unique “Signature Meditative” manicures offered by sundays studio have helped the salon build a strong reputation. These manicures blend expert nail care with guided relaxation techniques, resulting in an elevated self-care experience that helps both the body and mind. The new studio, which signed a lease with TF Cornerstone in December 2024, is now promoting wellness, sustainability and inner calm among its customers.

“At TFC, it’s incredibly important to us to provide a diverse range of retail offerings for our clients, from food and unique experiences to moments of relaxation. We’re excited to make this experience easily accessible to our Malt Drive residents,” TF Cornerstone Vice President of Retail Leasing Steve Gonzalez said.

Some of the other retailers to open at Malt Drive include a Stepping Stone Café by the Maman brand, FER Restaurant and JoJo and Co. Pet Club. TF Cornerstone also recently signed leases with Funzy Play and Breathe Pilates. These new retailers are expected to open in December 2025 and early in 2026, respectively.

These tenants are intended to underscore TF Cornerstone’s commitment to fostering a lively and diverse retail environment at Malt Drive. The retailers are also meant to complement many of the amenities offered to residents there, which include on-site parking, bike storage, co-working spaces, lounges, fitness centers, shared laundry rooms, children’s playrooms, sundecks, roof decks with barbecue grills, landscaped courtyards and an outdoor swimming pool.

The Malt Drive development spans 1.43 million square feet, with the retail space accounting for 25,000 square feet. Much of the space is devoted to providing housing through its 1,386 new rental units.