New Terminal One announces partnership with Ethos Farm Americas for guest experience services

The New Terminal One is partnering with Ethos Farm Americas for its guest experience services.

Ethos Farm Americas will serve as a strategic partner and support New Terminal One in recruiting and managing skilled workers who will work with New Terminal One in alignment with the terminal’s guest experience values.

Ethos Farm Americas was previously appointed as the provider of New Terminal One’s guest experience training program.

“At the New Terminal One, we are focused on delivering a guest experience like no other,” said Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations for the New Terminal One at JFK. “Our partnership with Ethos Farm Americas ensures that we are investing in people and innovation to redefine what the guest experience should be in a global gateway.”

Lauren Walsh, president of Ethos Farm America, said the company is delighted to be entrusted with the responsibility of delivering the ambassador team and broader guest experience services at the New Terminal One.

“Grounded in the terminal’s vision for guest experience, we will be drawing on our global knowledge from aviation, retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors to ensure the New Terminal One is able to take inspiration from the best experiences in the world and bring them to life for those traveling through New York City,” Walsh said.

The New Terminal One is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The massive transformation includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. The first phase of the New Terminal One is set to open in 2026.