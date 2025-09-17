New Terminal One to host two independent lounges in partnership with Plaza Premium Group

Courtesy of The New Terminal One.

Two independent lounges are coming to JFK’s New Terminal One. The New Terminal One has announced a partnership with the Hong Kong-based Plaza Premium Group (PPG) to develop and operate the lounges.

The lounges will cover nearly 14,000 square feet, and PPG’s Plaza Premium First Lounge will be a standout feature of travelers’ experience at the New Terminal One.

The 9,300-square-foot Plaza Premium First Lounge is an exclusive 24/7 premium lounge space that will feature the brand’s signature, exclusive Infinity room, personalized services and experiences for travelers. Amenities include à la carte dining, curated menus and a selection of handcrafted cocktails from a dedicated bar.

The 4,200-square-foot Plaza Premium Lounge, located in the pre-security arrivals hall, will complement the Plaza Premium First Lounge. Travelers can enjoy fresh restaurant-quality food, a full bar, showers and business centers.

These two independent lounges will be available to select airline customers, partners and walk-in guests. Additionally, these independent lounges are a part of a total of six lounges being built in the New Terminal One, including four airline lounges representing all three global airline alliances in partnership with the terminal.

In addition to the two lounges, PPG will offer its ALLWAYS Meet and Assist premium concierge service. Travelers who use this service can receive assistance with check-in, fast track security, arrival/departure meet and greet or baggage handling.

PPG was recently named the World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge Brand for the ninth consecutive year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. PPG operates in more than 600 airports across 150 countries, serving over 24 million passengers annually.

Jennifer Aument, CEO of the New Terminal One, said she was delighted to partner with PPG. “Their lounge offerings align perfectly with our mission to create an unparalleled guest experience that is tailor-made for international customers flying out of JFK, the nation’s largest global gateway.”

Pascal Belanger, senior vice president, Americas, Plaza Premium Group, said that PPG’s lounge spaces and concierge assistance services offer travelers a “seamless, elevated experience from curb to gate, while creating spaces that cater to the needs of discerning passengers.”

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining airport hospitality and providing memorable experiences for every traveler who passes through this world-class gateway,” Belanger said.

The New Terminal One, set to open in 2026, will be home to leading airlines, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and EGYPTAIR.