More than 30 branches now open seven days a week as NYC expands library access

Dennis M. Walcott announces that more than 30 public libraries across the city’s library systems — including four in Queens — will be open seven days a week beginning on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Seven-day services have been added to 11 additional branches across the city, including two in Brooklyn, three in The Bronx, one in Manhattan, one in Staten Island and four in Queens.

In Queens, the Rochdale Village Library, Hunters Point Library, Jackson Heights Library, and Glen Oaks Library are among the libraries newly offering seven-day service.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, council members from Manhattan and Brooklyn, and leaders of the city’s three library systems — Brooklyn Public Library (BPL), New York Public Library (NYPL) and Queens Public Library (QPL) — gathered at the Harlem Library, located at 9 W 124th St, on Friday, Sept. 5, to share the news.

The new library hours are funded by a $2 million investment secured by the City Council in the City’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 budget, which was first outlined in Speaker Adams’ 2025 State of the City address. This funding is in addition to a $15 million increase in operating support for the library systems in FY 2026.

Adams said during the Harlem press conference that as a former trustee of the Queens Public Library, libraries have been the “essence of who I have been and who I have grown to become.”

“Libraries reflect this life. I’m so honored to have just a little bit of something to do with its important, dynamic future,” Adams said.

Adams called the city’s libraries an essential part of the city’s ecosystem.

“We know the value they provide to New Yorkers. A place to cool down during the summer, a place to warm up in the winter. A place for neighbors to gather and an accessible hub for people of all ages, all backgrounds, and all abilities to read, gain new skills, and access the internet. That’s why year after year this council has fought year after year to defend and fully fund our libraries,” Adams added.

Adams also celebrated the news at the Queens Public Library, Rochdale Branch on Sunday, Sept 7.

Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda E. Johnson, New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx, and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott shared a joint statement expressing their support for the expansion of the Sunday services. “Expanding Sunday service enables us to increase access for more New Yorkers to the crucial resources they rely on, from books and Wi-Fi to safe, welcoming spaces to work, study, and connect with their neighbors.”

Below is a list of Queens Libraries providing seven-day service:

Central Library

89-11 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11432

Flushing Library

41-17 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

Glen Oaks

256-04 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11004

Hunters Point

47-40 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11109

Jackson Heights

35-51 81st St., Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Rochdale Village

169-09 137th Ave, Jamaica, NY 11434