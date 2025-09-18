Developers, elected officials break ground as Parkway Hospital set to be converted to affordable housing complex

Elected officials, city agencies and developers at Wednesday’s groundbreaking event at the Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills. Photo: Ola Wilk/Wilk Marketing Communications.

The shell of a building that was once Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills has been empty for nearly 20 years. At long last, it’s being redeveloped.

City agencies, elected officials, and developers broke ground Wednesday on the $150 million redevelopment of the long-vacant facility that closed in 2008. The former hospital will be converted into a 144-unit, intergenerational affordable housing complex.

The 156,000 square-foot development, located at 70-35 113th St., is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 and will include 144 affordable housing units for households earning up to 50% of Area Median Income (AMI), including 20 family units and 124 senior units, with 44 units earmarked for formerly homeless seniors.

The development, which will be called the Perennial, will also include a 34,000-square-foot Forest Hills Jewish Center, a community room, pantry, children’s playroom, and a 17-space parking garage.

The project is a joint venture from Foxy Development and Selfhelp Community Services and is described as the first deeply affordable senior housing project in Forest Hills.

Parkway Hospital, which has been vacant since the hospital’s closure in 2008, has long been the focus of efforts to build housing developments in Forest Hills and was subject to an extensive rezoning in January 2020.

The rezoning included an agreement to include Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH), which requires a developer to set aside a minimum of 25% of residential space in a project for affordable housing. The agreement further stipulated that MIH should be used for senior housing.

Developers, city agencies, and elected officials described the development as a prime example of public-private partnership at Wednesday’s groundbreaking and “glass-breaking” event.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking that Parkway Hospital was once a lifeline for many local residents but said the building has become a “blighted community eyesore” for the last 17 years.

“In this historic affordability crisis facing our city, we badly need the affordable housing and support services offered at The Perennial,” Richards said Wednesday. “I look forward to seeing so many seniors and families be able to enjoy a roof over their head without having to break the bank.”

Assembly Member Sam Berger, meanwhile, said “too many” of his constituents are currently worried about whether they will be able to remain in the neighborhood as they age, adding that the Perennial provides hope for many local residents.

“The Perennial provides an answer by offering affordable homes and support services for older adults,” Berger said. “This is the kind of project that keeps our neighborhood whole and maintains the character of our community. I am proud to support it.”

State Sen. Leroy Comrie said the development will help ensure that Queens remains a vibrant, inclusive, and liveable borough for working families.

“I applaud Selfhelp and Foxy Development for helping us meet this urgent need and for engaging local officials and community groups to make sure this project truly benefits the community,” Comrie said.

Ahmed Tigani, the acting commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation & Development, said the Perennial will strengthen an “already vibrant” community.

“(This is) a feat that was only possible through thoughtful rezoning and strong partnerships,” Tigani said. “When we are able to build smart and build in a broader range of communities, we bring meaningful investments that honors our obligation to care for our neighborhoods.”

Jeff Fox, principal of lead developer Foxy Development, said the Foxy team is “incredibly proud” of the design for the Perennial, adding that the development will take advantage of the rezoning by adding a 50,000 square-foot expansion to the existing hospital building.

Lisa Trub, executive director of Selfhelp Realty Group, added that the Perennial marks a “significant milestone” in the company’s commitment to the Forest Hills community.

“We have been deeply rooted in this neighborhood,” Trub said. Recognizing the urgent need for affordable housing, we are bringing our proven expertise in development and social services to Forest Hills.

“While we currently manage over 900 affordable housing units across Queens, these 145 new units represent our first housing initiative in Forest Hills, furthering our mission to serve this vibrant community.”

The project includes the complete interior redevelopment and conversion of the building for senior housing, coupled with a vertical two-story addition on top of the existing building. The project further includes plans for an eight-story addition on the north side of the building and a four-story addition on the northwest corner.

Designed by Newman Design, the Perennial will also include various structural reinforcements and revisions of the existing building.

The project is partly financed through a $37.5 million construction loan from TD Bank, with The Community Preservation Corporation (CPC) providing $40.14 million in permanent financing. The project is also financed through a $70.7 million HPD Senior Affordable Rental Apartments (SARA) loan and $3.625 million in New York State Climate Friendly Homes Fund funding from NYS Homes and Community Renewal.

As part of the financing package, the property will receive a 40-year property tax exemption and NYS sales tax exemption during construction.

HPD is providing capital financing and a rental subsidy, so senior residents pay no more than 30% of their income for rent. An additional subsidy from the NYC Human Resources Administration (HRA) will fund social services provided by Selfhelp.

Selfhelp will operate social services at the site, providing support such as case management, health services, and educational programing to older adult residents.

“Having onsite social services in senior affordable housing isn’t just about support – it’s about creating a home where older adults feel valued, connected, and able to live life on their own terms,” Trub said.